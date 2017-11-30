Torino's goalkeeper almost breaks crossbar with 30-yard free-kick in Coppa Italia
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic came agonisingly close to scoring with a thunderbolt set-piece on Wednesday night
Torino beat Serie B side Carpi in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia thanks to goals from former Tottenham winger Iago Falque and star striker Andrea Belotti.
But it was Milinkovic-Savic who was winning over fans for his attacking prowess, after smacking the crossbar with a thumping free-kick in injury time.
With Torino already two goals up, set-piece duties were handed over to Milinkovic-Savic – the 20-year-old brother of high-flying Lazio midfielder Sergej, and a former Manchester United trainee from 2014-15.
The youngster strode forward and rifled his strike against the bar, leaving it shaking for a few seconds (presumably along with stunned Carpi goalkeeper Federico Serraiocco).
Quite the case for future set-piece taking, then – although he has a little way to go before getting close to Rogerio Ceni's legendary (and frankly obscene) 21-goal haul for Sao Paulo in 2005.
