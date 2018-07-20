Ex-Fulham goalkeeper Jesse Joronen loses two teeth on Copenhagen debut, plays on anyway
Joronen endured a painful start to life as Copenhagen's No.1 in Europa League qualifying against Finnish side KuPs on Thursday night
The 26-year-old Finnish goalkeeper started his senior career at Fulham and enjoyed loan spells at a host of lower-league English clubs including Accrington Stanley, Cambridge and Maidenhead United.
But it's been some rise since for Joronen, who completed a €875,000 move to prestigious Superliga club Copenhagen this summer after impressing for league rivals Horsens.
On Thursday night, Joronen got his first taste of European football – and certainly had a debut to remember. In the 88th minute, with Copenhagen seeing out a 1-1 draw at Telia Parken (2-1 on aggregate), he clattered into his own team-mate Denis Vavro and lost two teeth.
But, being the tough guy he evidently is, Joronen played on regardless.
"I lost a couple of teeth, but I'm going to the dentist and it will be fine," the Finn told Copenhagen Sundays.
The second leg finished a goal apiece, meaning Copenhagen will play their second-round qualifying first-leg tie against Icelandic outfit Stjarnan on July 26.
Joronen's name may have already rung a bell: he once scored for Stevenage against Wycombe in October 2015 (below).
