Ex-Tottenham flop Vlad Chiriches scores from the halfway line for Napoli

Fresh off battering Anaunia 17-0 last Wednesday, the Naples-based club beat regional outfit Trento 7-0 at the Campo Sportivo Talamo on Saturday afternoon as they ramped up their preparations ahead of the new Serie A campaign, which kicks off on August 20.

In what was a very comfortable victory for Napoli, one of the goals stood out well above the rest as Vlad Chiriches, who Spurs fans will remember so fondly, scored from the halfway line.

After seeing the goalkeeper a few yards off his line, the Romanian defender decided to have a go and amazingly his strike hit the back of the net.

Chiriches, who's recently been linked to Galatasaray, has only ever scored 11 goals in competitive action throughout his entire career, so this was something special.

