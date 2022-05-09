Exclusive: Jimmy Bullard tells FFT the one position former club Fulham need to improve next season – and it may surprise

After watching their team steamroll the competition en route to the Championship title this season, Fulham fans are already dreaming of surviving in top-flight next term. It's been a difficult task in recent years, with the Cottagers relegated from the Premier League twice in the past three seasons.

With a tough task ahead, FourFourTwo asked former Fulham midfielder Jimmy Bullard if he thinks his old team can avoid the drop next term.

"I loved my time at Fulham," Bullard tells FFT. "But recent history says they won't survive in the Premier League next season. They’re one of the biggest yo-yo clubs right now. But I have to admit that when I've watched them this year, I’ve been impressed. I've not seen them quite so strong before.

"But I would say, and I’m going to be harsh here, but the Premier League is a different animal. They need six or seven quality players to join in the summer. They need two top strikers if they’re gonna stay up. Teams that struggle in the Premier League always fall short in terms of goals and they can’t let that happen."

The answer may come as a surprise to Whites fans, given the scoring form of Aleksandar Mitrovic this season. The Serbia International has broken the Championship scoring record (previously 31), with 43 goals from 44 games and is one of the hottest strikers in world football right now.

"Mitro needs a bit of support," Bullard explains. "The players they bring in need to be better than Mitro, actually. It isn't on Mitro – as I think you have to keep him and add to him – but what did he do last time Fulham were in the Premier League?

Mitrovic scored three goals in 27 top-flight games last season, with former manager Scott Parker repeatedly dropping the striker.

"He wont get the same chances he gets in the Championship," Bullard continues. "You need strikers that can do the business properly in the Premier League. You need two strikers that can score. If I was there I’d be looking to buy two beasts up front; serious money. Look around that Premier League - you've got mid-table clubs dropping £80m on players. Fulham have got quality players already but you need more."

Bullard was speaking to FourFourTwo on behalf of Specsavers, whom he teamed up with to help Cavaliers FC, the self-proclaimed worst football team in England. Bullard was taken with coaching the amateur side, in a bid to save them from relegation.

"It was a blinding gig," Bullard tells FFT. "I get a lot of grassroots football gigs and this one was right up there with the best. Cavaliers had put a tweet out pleading for help. They’re a team up in Manchester, struggling their arses off. Specsavers saw the tweet got me involved.

"I went up to meet the team - they'd recently lost a match 26-0 – and I watched a game or two. They are getting ironed every week. It wasn’t a bad standard, though. They could all play a bit. The team were just a bit out of their depth at the level they were playing at.

"The manager knew what he was doing. They were tidy but when they let a goal in they capitulated. Everyone was arguing and thinking he was Maradona and blaming everyone else. I tried to give them a bit of structure and helped them play more as a team. I loved it. I spent a lot of time on the training field with them and it was great.

"They were fighting to stay in the league and I believe they’ve got a chance now. It was proper involvement. Then they took liberties and asked me to play for them! I promised I’d play 45 mins for them but only if I got to the armband! We'll see."

