In FourFourTwo this month: An interview with the worldÃ¢ÂÂs greatest footballer and plenty of other football peeps who arenÃ¢ÂÂt half bad either

To celebrate the 70th birthday of the worldÃ¢ÂÂs greatest footballer, FourFourTwo spent two hours in the company of Pele, asking him every question we could possibly think of. The result is a 20-page extravaganza covering his entire life from kicking paper-filled socks around as a kid to delivering Ã¢ÂÂsoccerÃ¢ÂÂ to the USA.

* John Toshack answers questions like Ã¢ÂÂwhy did he get the boot from Real Madrid?Ã¢ÂÂ, Ã¢ÂÂDid he really met the Mafia?Ã¢ÂÂ and Ã¢ÂÂCardiff or Swansea?"

* Carlo Ancelotti is interviewed by us and lets us know after that he liked the experience very much. Grazi, Carlo!

* Darren Anderton picks his perfect XIÃ¢ÂÂ¦ GinolaÃ¢ÂÂs only on the bench

* Andres Iniesta reveals the secrets of bossing the midfield in our new playing section, Performance

* Same ground. Same fans. Same club? Ã¢ÂÂ Chester City left us but now their back in the Evo-Stick League Division One North. WeÃ¢ÂÂre on the ground at their away game with Warrington Town

* Exposed! The talent myth Ã¢ÂÂ no top player makes it without a minimum of 10,000 hours practice. So says Matthew Syed, who takes his learnings on nature or nurture and applies them to football

* Ã¢ÂÂDonÃ¢ÂÂt worry, sonÃ¢ÂÂ¦ itÃ¢ÂÂs just a little prickÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ meet Lal Hardy: tattoo artist to the Premier LeagueÃ¢ÂÂs top players

This issue of FourFourTwo includes interviews and thoughts from: Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, Asamoah Gyan, Andres Iniesta, Craig Brown, Usain Bolt, Jamie Carragher, Lucas Radebe, Henrik Larsson, Darren Currie, Scott McGleish, Shaun Barker, James OÃ¢ÂÂConnor, James Righton, Anthony Barnett, Gary Bailey, Tino Asprilla, Brynjar Gunnarsson, John Hartson, John Toshack, Matthew Syed, Carl Johnson, Paul Kemsley, Terry Byrne, BebeÃ¢ÂÂs brother, Lal Hardy, Paolo Maldini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Don Goodman, Danny Gabbidon and Darren Anderton...

