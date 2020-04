In FourFourTwo this month: An interview with the worldâÂÂs greatest footballer and plenty of other football peeps who arenâÂÂt half bad either

To celebrate the 70th birthday of the worldâÂÂs greatest footballer, FourFourTwo spent two hours in the company of Pele, asking him every question we could possibly think of. The result is a 20-page extravaganza covering his entire life from kicking paper-filled socks around as a kid to delivering âÂÂsoccerâ to the USA.

* John Toshack answers questions like âÂÂwhy did he get the boot from Real Madrid?âÂÂ, âÂÂDid he really met the Mafia?â and âÂÂCardiff or Swansea?"

* Carlo Ancelotti is interviewed by us and lets us know after that he liked the experience very much. Grazi, Carlo!

* Darren Anderton picks his perfect XI⦠GinolaâÂÂs only on the bench

* Andres Iniesta reveals the secrets of bossing the midfield in our new playing section, Performance

* Same ground. Same fans. Same club? â Chester City left us but now their back in the Evo-Stick League Division One North. WeâÂÂre on the ground at their away game with Warrington Town

* Exposed! The talent myth â no top player makes it without a minimum of 10,000 hours practice. So says Matthew Syed, who takes his learnings on nature or nurture and applies them to football

* âÂÂDonâÂÂt worry, son⦠itâÂÂs just a little prickâ â meet Lal Hardy: tattoo artist to the Premier LeagueâÂÂs top players

This issue of FourFourTwo includes interviews and thoughts from: Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, Asamoah Gyan, Andres Iniesta, Craig Brown, Usain Bolt, Jamie Carragher, Lucas Radebe, Henrik Larsson, Darren Currie, Scott McGleish, Shaun Barker, James OâÂÂConnor, James Righton, Anthony Barnett, Gary Bailey, Tino Asprilla, Brynjar Gunnarsson, John Hartson, John Toshack, Matthew Syed, Carl Johnson, Paul Kemsley, Terry Byrne, BebeâÂÂs brother, Lal Hardy, Paolo Maldini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Don Goodman, Danny Gabbidon and Darren Anderton...

