FA Cup fifth-round wrap: The things you might have missed today

Wolves 0-2 Chelsea

For a team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, Chelsea did a good job of convincing lesser-educated souls that they were the lower-league side here.

Besides George Saville crashing a shot against the post, most people spent more of the first half working out where Eden Hazard had gone as the sides trundled off at half-time in a deadlock.

In all fairness, it’s hard to argue that Chelsea played any better in the second half. Regardless, they found the breakthrough in the 65th minute through Pedro and after that, the Blues enjoyed much better control of the game. Diego Costa's incisive finish doubled Chelsea's lead and took the Blues through to the sixth round.

Goal Pedro (65’), Costa (89')

Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City

Lincoln pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup upsets in history after scoring late to beat Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Imps were the most impressive side during the first half, creating more chances than their hosts, who looked dysfunctional despite a fine home record in the top flight this term.

The second half was far more entertaining as Joey Barton made it his mission to add names his evergrowing list of enemies (you'll want to dig out one particular act of 'simulation'). Burnley were a lot more threatening and had a couple of half-chances; Andre Gray enjoyed the best, but the striker scuffed his effort.

Gray was part of the Luton side that beat Premier League Norwich back in January 2013, but this time he was on the receiving end thanks to Sean Raggett's late header which narrowly crossed the line – Lincoln's sole effort on target of the game. The Imps are the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals since 1913/14, but this result was no fluke.

Next up for the National League leaders: a trip to North Ferriby United on Tuesday.

Goal: Raggett (89')

Millwall 1-0 Leicester

Leicester's season has gone from bad to unimaginably appalling after their latest defeat – a late 1-0 loss to League One Millwall, who played with 10 men from the 52nd minute.

Claudio Ranieri's side – who face a Champions League trip to Sevilla in Wednesday – started brilliantly; Demarai Gray and Ahmed Musa both made good use of their pace to create openings, but the Premier League champions were unable able to take their opportunities.

Millwall hadn't created much in the first period, and Jake Cooper made the home side's challenge even tougher when he flew into Musa to earn a second yellow. Yet despite the numerical advantage, the Lions rode the wave of some late pressure and were rewarded when Shaun Cummings found space to twist, turn and finish in the final minute.

Leicester are the third top-flight team to have been knocked out by Neil Harris's side, after mightily impressive victories over Bournemouth and Watford. On they go.

Goal: Cummings (90')

Huddersfield 0-0 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola made it clear coming into this game that he is a huge fan of the FA Cup and is determined to win the competition.

Maybe that’s not a message he got across to his players. Their slow start meant high-flying Huddersfield got among the early chances and could have taken the lead. City slowly got through the gears, but it was Pablo Zabaleta who proved their most dangerous player in the first half with some fine runs down the right-hand side.

The second half was a frustrating to-and-fro scrap; Guardiola grew impatient and brought Kevin De Bruyne on. Yet even the Belgian couldn't inspire City to victory, adding another fixture neither of these sides really wants.

Middlesbrough 3-2 Oxford United

Oxford battled back from two goals down, but were denied a replay by Cristhian Stuani's 86th-minute winner at the Riverside.

Boro took the lead when Grant Leadbitter scored from inside the box, and eight minutes later they'd doubled their advantage through January signing Rudy Gestede.

The second half, however, was a different story. The away side got back into the game with a superb free-kick from Chris Maguire, before Antonio Martinez levelled things up immediately after (the goals came within just 60 seconds of each other).

But there was to be no romantic ending for the League One side as Stuani struck with four minutes remaining. Middlesbrough are into the last eight; Oxford left to focus on a relatively meaningless league campaign in mid-table.

Goals: Leadbitter (26’), Gestede (34’), Stuani (86') - Maguire (64'), Martinez (65')

