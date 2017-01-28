FA Cup fourth-round wrap: The things you might have missed today

Please note: selected matches only. All other scores listed below.

Southampton 0-5 Arsenal

Theo Walcott grabbed a hat-trick and Danny Welbeck marked his first start since May 8 with two goals as Arsenal cruised to victory over Claude Puel’s inexperienced Southampton side.

OPTA FACT Arsenal have won 6 FA Cup away games in a row for the first time in their history

Just four of the Frenchman’s starting XI were over the age of 25 (another, Florin Gardos, was making a first appearance in nearly two years), and it showed as their north London visitors steamrollered them in a dazzling first-half display at St Mary’s.

Arsene Wenger – in the stands serving the first of a four-game ban – made 10 changes himself but was able to welcome back both Welbeck and Walcott into his team after injury. Lucas Perez was recalled in attack, while youngsters Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Ainsley Maitland-Niles started in central midfield.

It was Welbeck who initially stole the show upon his full return, hitting a beautiful brace inside 22 minutes and then cutting back for Walcott to make it 3-0 with 10 minutes of the first half remaining. The 26-year-old had only just gone off to a standing ovation on 65 minutes when Walcott grabbed his second, finishing into the corner after sub Alexis Sanchez picked him out from the byline. The same duo combined again with six minutes remaining as Sanchez laid on Walcott’s hat-trick strike against his former club.

Goals: Welbeck 15’, 22’, Walcott 35’, 69’, 84’

Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe

OPTA FACT Dele Alli has netted his first goal in the FA Cup since November 2012 (for MK Dons vs Cambridge)

Son Heung-min secured a stunning late win for 10-man Tottenham, who looked destined for a shock FA Cup exit in this topsy-turvey clash against League Two Wycombe.

Garry Thompson's 83rd-minute goal looked to have ensured this would be Spurs' last-ever FA Cup game at White Hart Lane, but Dele Alli raced onto Mousa Dembele's header to level things up in the 89th-minute for Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League title-chasers.

Somehow, though, it got better: Son was on hand to strike home a 97th-minute winner against the plucky Chairboys, who'd raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half after a brace from Paul Hayes – younger brother of former Arsenal striker Martin.

They were pegged back by Son's first and an equaliser from Janssen after half-time, but still looked most likely to advance after Thompson had plundered their third with seven minutes left. By this point Spurs had 10 men after Kieran Trippier was forced off through injury with Pochettino having made all three of his changes – but the north Londoners still made sure they weren't victims of this late drama. Phew indeed.

Goals: Son 60', 90+7', Janssen 64', Alli 89' -- Hayes 23', 36', Thompson 83'

Lincoln 3-1 Brighton

Lincoln's dream FA Cup run has just got even better: the Imps will take their place in the fifth round for the first time since 1886/87 (!) after coming from behind to beat Championship Brighton at Sincil Bank.

The National League leaders fell behind to a first-half opener from Richie Towell – making only his fourth appearance for the Seagulls despite signing from Dundalk in November 2015 – but rallied after half-time to kill off another second-tier side in the competition.

Chris Hughton may regret picking a weaker side; there were no starting places for regulars Anthony Knockaert, Tomer Hemed, Sam Baldock, Bruno Saltor or Lewis Dunk, and the Seagulls paid a price. Stand-in goalkeeper Niki Mäenpää was injured in the process of Glen Murray giving away a penalty that Alan Power converted, and five minutes later Lincoln were ahead when Fikayo Tomori – who joined on loan from Chelsea five days ago – put into his own net. Theo Robinson added the cherry on top with five minutes remaining.

Goals: Power 57', Tomori og 62', Robinson 85' -- Towell 24'

Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

OPTA FACT Michy Batshuayi has had a hand in six goals in three starts for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (four goals, two assists)

Chelsea cruised into the fifth round with a straightforward 4-0 romp over fellow west-Londoners Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's Premier League leaders were two goals to the good by half-time after Willian's terrific free-kick was added to by another goal from Pedro, who picked up where he left off in round three against Peterborough by finishing cooly from Michy Batshuayi's assist. Batshuayi thought he'd made it three shortly after, but his effort was adjudged not to have crossed the line.

It didn't really matter – the Frenchman got his goal eventually from the penalty spot, after Branislav Ivanovic had smashed in a third from Pedro's pass.

Goals: Willian 14', Pedro 21', Ivanovic 69', Batshuayi 81'

Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City

OPTA FACT Leroy Sane has scored in each of his last three games for Manchester City in all competitions

All attentions turn towards Premier League survival for Crystal Palace, who are out after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Selhurst Park.

Raheem Sterling ended another week as a bizarre tabloid target with the opening goal, making no mistake one-on-one with Wayne Hennessey after being played in by Brazilian new boy Gabriel Jesus, who was making his full debut for Pep Guardiola's team. There was also a welcome net-rippler for Germany international Leroy Sane, who made it three goals in as many games following fine work from David Silva.

A convincing victory was completed in injury time with a stunning free-kick from Yaya Toure, building on his Premier League brace against the Eagles earlier in the season. Another grim evening awaits for Sam Allardyce.

Goals: Sterling 43', Sane 71', Toure 90+2

Oxford 3-0 Newcastle

OPTA FACT Newcastle have gone 11 FA Cup games without keeping a clean sheet (last keeping one in 2010 vs Plymouth)

Kane Hemmings continued his record of scoring in every round of the FA Cup this season as League One Oxford shocked Newcastle at the Kassam Stadium.

O's keeper Simon Eastwood will also take his share of the plaudits after saving Aleksandar Mitrovic's 67th-minute penalty, a feat which was to prove crucial as Curtis Nelson and Martinez Lopez made sure of safe passage to the next round with late goals in this smashing 3-0 win.

Goals: Hemmings 46', Nelson '79, Lopez 87'

Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

OPTA FACT Jurgen Klopp has suffered three consecutive home defeats as a manager for the first time since April 2007 (with Mainz)

More scenes! Liverpool's week went from bad to worse as they were knocked out of a second cup competition in four days with a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves.

Paul Lambert's visitors – 18th in the Championship going into the game – needed just 53 seconds to take the lead when Richard Stearman headed in Helder Costa's beautifully floated free-kick. Wolves were terrific in a fairly comfortable first half where Liverpool failed to register a shot on target, and doubled their advantage four minutes before the break. The classy Costa – currently on loan from Benfica – led a counter-attack from inside his own half before slipping in Derby loanee Andreas Weimann, who rounded Loris Karius and finished for 2-0.

Jurgen Klopp introduced Philippe Coutinho at half-time but even the Brazilian struggled to impose himself on the game. Liverpool toiled at Anfield and, though they gave themselves a lifeline when Divock Origi fired in four minuets from time, Wolves could have landed a killer blow and were fine value for their win. Silverware is all but out of sight for Klopp this term.

Goals: Origi 86' -- Stearman 1', Weimann 41'

Other results

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com