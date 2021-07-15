Fantasy Premier League: What are the different FPL websites?

Fantasy Premier League began decades ago now. Original versions of the game involved writing your team onto paper and posting it off to an address.

It's changed a bit since then. Just like a regular top-flight manager, you can tweak your FPL team until the day of kick-off - plus there are wildcards, free hits, bonus points and your very own private leagues to enjoy.

Here on FFT, we just focus on the official FPL game - which can be accessed online as well as on the Premier League app - but there are other versions of Fantasy Football.

Let's run through them.

Fantasy Premier League

The flagship version of the game, Fantasy Premier League is regulated by the Premier League itself, with stats provided by Opta. The site offers advice and tips with The Scout blog and a specific podcast, while first prize for the entirety of the game wins a 7-night break in the UK including VIP hospitality at two 2022/23 Premier League matches, among other things.

Within the FPL game, you can play Fantasy and Fantasy Draft. You can also set up leagues and cups, then share a code with friends to compete against them.

Visit the official Fantasy Premier League site

EuroFantasy

If you're looking for a Fantasy Football game that isn't just Premier League-specific, EuroFantasy could be for you.

EuroFantasy allows you to sign up with Facebook and pick players all across the continent. Point-scoring is similar to the regular FPL game and you can play Draft or Fantasy.

Visit the official Euro Fantasy site

The Telegraph

There's £10,000 to be won with the Telegraph, who have just had a Euro 2020 Fantasy League.

There's less to think about with this version of the game. You only have to pick a starting XI for your team and you've only been given £50m to spend (what a stingy chairman, eh?). You have 40 transfers to use whenever you want to make them - you can make a maximum of five before a matchday.

Visit the official Telegraph Fantasy site

The Sun Dream Team

A red-top giant, The Sun also have their own version of Fantasy Football.

Dream Team has a Draft and Fantasy version and there's £100K to be won. As with the Telegraph, you get £50m to spend as you wish.

Visit the official Sun Dream Team site

