Football Manager 2023 best price: Preorder FM23 now with 30% off now

Football Manager 2023 is out on November 8 – but you can preorder FM23 already.

The football management simulator is one of the most popular football video games in history with a cult following like no other. The newest version of the game promises to be the biggest, most exciting version of the game to date with new features and new licenses – it's available on new platforms, too.

Want to get FM23 with 30% off? Course you do. Here's how to get the game now.

Football Manager 2023 drops on November 8 (Image credit: SI)

Looking to preorder Football Manager 2023? Look no further. There's 25% off preorder at Fanatical (opens in new tab).

That's not all, though. By shopping via FFT, you can save an extra 5% off the game – that's 30% off overall. That reduces the final price to just £32.05 for FM23, down from £44.99. Every little helps, of course, especially during these tough times.

When you head to the checkout, make sure to use the additional discount code 442FM23 to get the extra 5% off Football Manager 2023.

