Nine minutes on the clock, 51 defeats to guess (but some teams come up more than once).

Juventus are pretty damn good. In other news, water is wet and bears do their business in wooded areas.

It's been eight years on the trot that Juventus have lifted the Scudetto. They've been champions for the entirety that Cristiano Ronaldo's youngest three children have been alive.

Spain, Germany and France have all called themselves champions of the world in the time that Juventus have boasted being champions of Italy. Jamie Vardy has become the most expensive non-league player of all time, secured promotion for Leicester, won the Premier League with them and retired from international football in that time. Giorgio Chiellini has... OK, Chiellini hasn't changed at all.

It's a hell of a long time since Juventus haven't been top dogs of Serie A, but that's not to say that they haven't had their bumps in the road. We just want you to tell us every match or two-legged tie that they've lost in the last eight years.

Who knows - maybe Lyon will add their names to the list tonight...

