Quiz! Can you name every Champions League knockout club of the 2010s?

Twelve minutes on the clock, 160 teams to get. Let's get to work!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Jose Mourinho's most played players at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham?

The Champions League returns this week with a mouth-watering fixture list. In celebration of this, we're taking a look back at the previous decade's knockout participants.

There are 160 to get, though obviously not actually that many as a host of usual suspects have played in many of them.

Now read...

EXCLUSIVE Mateo Kovacic explains why Frank Lampard is “similar” to Zinedine Zidane – and why he’s working out better than Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

CHELSEA Something isn't working for Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea – can Frank Lampard find a way to fix it?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com