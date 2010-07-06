Football's worst lookalikes #2
One's the spiky-haired frontman of a supremely well-marshalled, globe-threatening superpower who regularly roll their metal tanks across the front lawns of popular entertainment. The other's Miroslav KloseÃ¢ÂÂ¦
L to R: Matt Bellamy (Germany), Mirsolav Klose (Muse)
Football's worst lookalikes #1: Luis Fabiano and...
FFT.com: Features * News * Interviews * Home
Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forum
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.