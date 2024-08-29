Foreign footballers in Saudi Arabia

Crisiano Ronaldo celebrates after victory for Al-Nassr against Al-Fayha in February 2024.

Saudi Arabia has had a professional football league since 1976, but it is only in recent years that the competition has gained global attention.

In 2023, the Saudi Pro League sent shockwaves through the game by signing up a flurry of the world's best and most famous footballers.

The nation's Public Investment Fund gained 75% stakes in four of the Pro League's founding members – Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr – as the Saudi Vision 2030 programme was launched, with the aim of achieving increased diversification economically, socially and culturally. And outside those four teams, other Pro League clubs have also been bringing in some huge names.

Here is a look at some of the most famous footballers snapped up by Saudi Pro League sides since the competition's big investment increase in early 2023 and at other notable players who had spells in the country in previous years...

33. Éder

Eder celebrates after scoring for Portugal against France in the final of Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Éder's career will forever be remembered for his extra-time winner for Portugal against France in the final of Euro 2016 – the most important goal in Portuguese history and the one which sealed the nation's first-ever major title on the football field.

The striker's club career was largely unremarkable, with the highlight a three-season spell at Braga between 2012 and 2015. The Bissau-born forward ended his playing days with a short stay at Al-Raed in 2021/22 and scored six goals in 23 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side.

32. Felipe Caicedo

Felipe Caicedo in action for Inter against Fiorentina in March 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felipe Caicedo scored 22 goals in 68 appearances for Ecuador and played for the likes of Lazio, Manchester City, Lokomotiv Moscow and Espanyol in a long career.

The South American striker signed for Abha on a free transfer from Genoa in 2022/23 and went on to score three goals in 24 games in all competitions for the Saudi Pro League side. He left at the end of the season after his contract expired.

31. Karl Toko Ekambi

Karl Toko Ekambi in action for Al-Ettifaq against Al-Shabab in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Paris, Karl Toko Ekambi carved out a successful career with Sochaux, Angers, Villarreal and Lyon before moving to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023.

The Cameroon forward initially signed for Abha, but moved to Al-Ettifaq six months later in January 2024 on a one-and-a-half year contract.

30. Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari (left) of Al-Ittihad competes for the ball with Al-Nassr's Luis Antonio in March 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sulley Muntari's career took him to Inter and AC Milan, as well as Sunderland and Portsmouth, and included a spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad.

An FA Cup winner with Pompey, Muntari was part of the Inter squad which claimed the treble in 2009/10. After three years back at San Siro with AC Milan between 2012 and 2015, the former Ghana midfielder joined Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal. Due to the club's financial constraints, his contract was terminated in January 2017.

29. Angelos Charisteas

Angelos Charisteas in action for Greece against Czech Republic at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelos Charisteas is best remembered for his heroics with Greece at Euro 2004, when he scored winners against France and Portugal as Otto Rehhagel's side clinched the trophy against all odds.

Charisteas' club career was somewhat less memorable, although he did have spells at Werder Bremen, Ajax and Feyenoord. The Greek striker finished his career at Al-Nassr in 2013, but missed a penalty as the Riyadh side lost the final of the Crown Prince Cup in a shootout to Al-Hilal and managed just one goal in nine games overall.

28. Jason Denayer

Jason Denayer in action for Belgium against Burkina Faso in March 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Denayer came through the youth system at Manchester City but never played a first-team match for the Sky Blues. After several spells out on loan, the Belgium defender was sold to Lyon in 2018 and spent four years with the Ligue 1 club.

Denayer then signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Fateh in July 2023; he was handed a two-year contract and helped the club finish seventh in the competition in 2023/24.

27. Malcom

Malcom celebrates a goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Ahli in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Al-Hilal may have lost Neymar to injury for virtually the entire 2023/24 season, but the Riyadh side's other Brazilian winger was very impressive.

Malcom joined in a €60 million deal from Zenit Saint-Petersburg and the former Barcelona attacker was key as Al-Hilal won the Saudi Pro League, scoring 15 goals in 31 appearances and hitting 25 in 52 games in all competitions.

26. Grzegorz Krychowiak

Grzegorz Krychowiak in action for Abha against Al-Nassr in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grzegorz Krychowiak signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab on a season-long loan from AEK Athens in July 2022.

The defensive midfielder, who won his 100th international cap for Poland in 2023, linked up with Polish coach Czesław Michniewicz with a move to fellow Pro League side Abha that summer.

25. Marcelo Brozović

Marcelo Brozovic in action for Al-Nassr against Al-Raed in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcelo Brozović was sold to Al-Nassr for €18 million in the summer of 2023 after eight years in Serie A with Inter.

The Croatia midfielder, who retired from international duty in 2024 with 99 caps to his name, was a mainstay for Al-Nassr in 2023/24, making close to 50 appearances in all competitions for the Riyadh-based club.

24. Fabinho

Fabinho in action for Al-Ittihad against Auckland City in the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabinho left Liverpool after five years at Anfield in July 2023 to join Al-Ittihad in a transfer reportedly worth £40 million.

The Brazil midfielder impressed in his early games for Al-Ittihad but went on to make just 19 Saudi Pro League appearances in an injury-interrupted first season at the Jeddah-based club.

23. Lee Young-pyo

Al-Ahli's Lee Young-pyo (right) competes for the ball with Al Nassr's Victor Figueroa in May 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spells at PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, Lee Young-pyo spent two years at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal between 2009 and 2011.

The former South Korea left-back, who won over 100 caps for his national team, contributed to two Pro League titles and two Saudi Crown Prince Cups during his time in Saudi Arabia. He went on to finish his career with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

22. Franck Kessié

Franck Kessie celebrates a goal for Al-Ahli against Abha in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Franck Kessié spent three years at AC Milan and helped the Rossoneri to the Serie A title in 2021/22, before going on to sign for Barcelona.

After a single season at Camp Nou, the Ivorian international joined Al-Ahli in a €12.5m deal and went on to score 10 goals in 31 Saudi Pro League appearances in his debut season at the Jeddah-based club.

21. Talisca

Anderson Talisca celebrates a goal for Al-Nassr against Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talisca might not be one of the Saudi Pro League's biggest names, but the Brazilian has been one of the competition's top performers since moving to Al-Nassr from Guangzhou FC in May 2021.

An attacking midfielder or forward who previously played for Benfica and Beşiktaş, Talisca scored over 20 goals in each of his first three seasons at Al-Nassr. He helped the club win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 and was the Pro League Player of the Month in February 2024.

20. Sergej Milinković-Savić

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates after scoring for Al-Hilal against Al-Nassr in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergej Milinković-Savić was linked with top teams from all over Europe during his eight years at Lazio, but when the Serbian eventually left the Rome-based side, it was to sign for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal.

Milinković-Savić moved on a three-year deal for a reported €40 million and helped Al-Hilal win the Saudi Pro League and the King Cup in his first season at Al-Hilal. He was also named as the Pro League's Player of the Month for October 2023.

19. David Ospina

David Ospina celebrates victory for Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spells in European football with Nice, Arsenal and Napoli, David Ospina signed for Al-Nassr on a free transfer in 2022 and spent two years with the Saudi Pro League side.

The Colombian goalkeeper was sent off in the final of the King Cup in May as Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal on penalties and the Saudi Pro League side opted not to renew his contract, which expired in June. Ospina returned to his homeland to sign for the club where he had started his career, Atlético Nacional.

18. Aleksandar Mitrović

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates a goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Hazem in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aleksandar Mitrović joined Al-Hilal from Fulham in a £50 million deal in August 2023 and the Serbian striker made a big impression at the Saudi Pro League side.

With Neymar sidelined for the entire season after suffering a serious injury on international duty in October, Mitrović stepped up in front of goal and scored 40 times in all competitions as Al-Hilal won the Saudi Pro League and also the King Cup.

17. Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring for Al-Ahli against Damac in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After scoring over 100 goals in eight seasons at Liverpool, Roberto Firmino left the Reds to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023.

The Brazilian forward netted nine goals in his debut season in Saudi Arabia, including a hat-trick against Al-Hazem in his first professional game for Al-Ahli.

16. Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco on the ball for Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yannick Carrasco's second spell at Atlético Madrid came to an end as the Belgian left the Rojiblancos to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab in September 2023.

The versatile left-sided player moved for a reported fee of €15 million. He was named as the Saudi Pro League's Player of the Month for April 2024.

15. Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly with the Saudi Super Cup trophy after Al-Hilal's victory over Al-Nassr in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After eight years at Napoli and a single season with Chelsea, Kalidou Koulibaly signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in June 2023 for a fee in the region of £20 million.

The Senegal centre-back was key as Al-Hilal won the Saudi Pro League and the King Cup in his debut season in Saudi Arabia, making 50 appearances in all competitions.

14. Hristo Stoichkov

Hristo Stoichkov in action for Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol in October 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hristo Stoichkov's foray in Saudi Arabian football was brief but significant as he was signed up by Al-Nassr on a two-match contract for the Asian Cup Winners' Cup in April 1998.

The Bulgarian forward earned a penalty and assisted the winner in the semi-final against Köpetdag from Turkmenistan and scored the only goal as Al-Nassr beat South Korean side Suwon Bluewings in the final. The former Barcelona favourite was reportedly paid $200,000 for those two games. Later in the year, he moved to Japan with Kashiwa Reysol.

13. Ivan Rakitić

Ivan Rakitic in action for Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Rakitić was signed by Al-Shabab in January 2024 after another former Sevilla midfielder, Éver Banega, left the Saudi Pro League side.

But the ex-Barcelona star terminated his contract after just six months in order to return to his native Croatia with Hajduk Split. He scored one goal in eight Saudi Pro League appearances.

12. Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Al-Ettifaq against Al Wehda in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, which included a six-month loan at Roma, Georginio Wijnaldum left PSG to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in September 2023.

The Netherlands midfielder was signed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and linked up with former Reds team-mate Jordan Henderson. Al-Ettifaq finished sixth in the Pro League in 2023/24.

11. Rúben Neves

Ruben Neves in action for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rubén Neves alerted Europe's top clubs in May 2023 when he said he wanted to play in the Champions League, but the Portuguese midfielder ultimately left Wolves for the Saudi Pro League instead after six seasons at Molineux.

Approaching his peak years at the age of 26, Neves signed for Al-Hilal for a reported £47 million, which was a record sale for Wolves. The Portuguese was a key player as his new club won the Pro League and the King Cup in his first season in Saudi Arabia.

10. Éver Banega

Ever Banega in action for Al-Shabab against Al-Taawoun in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Éver Banega moved to Saudi Arabia before the influx of stars to the Pro League in 2023, signing for Al-Shabab in 2020 after his second spell at Sevilla.

The Argentine midfielder spent three-and-a-half years with Al-Shabab and helped the club to a second-placed finish in his first season. The club captain rescinded his contract in December 2023 and made an emotional return to boyhood club Newell's in January 2024.

9. Bebeto

Bebeto greeted like a hero on his arrival in Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ittihad in September 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some big names were lured to Saudi Arabia long before the huge investment in the Pro League in 2023 and one of those was Brazilian World Cup winner Bebeto in 2002.

At the age of 38, the former Deportivo La Coruña, Flamengo and Vasco da Gama striker signed a six-month deal with Al-Ittihad and arrived in Saudi Arabia to a hero's welcome, but he managed just one goal in five games and his contract was rescinded after just two months due to his poor performances. After leaving Al-Ittihad, he announced his retirement from football.

8. Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte celebrates after scoring for Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023, having helped the Sky Blues win the treble in his fifth and final season at the Etihad.

One of the best defenders of his generation, Laporte was still only 29 years old at the time of his move and was a key player for Spain in their Euro 2024 triumph the following summer.

7. Sadio Mané

Sadio Mane on the ball for Al-Nassr in a game against Al-Taawon in the Saudi Pro League in August 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A hugely popular player during his six seasons at Liverpool, Sadio Mané could not quite replicate his form for the Reds at Bayern Munich in 2022/23 and left to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after just one year in Germany.

Mané netted 19 goals in 50 appearances overall as Al-Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup and finished second in the Saudi Pro League in 2023/24.

6. N'Golo Kanté

N'Golo Kante on the ball for Al-Ittihad against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his Chelsea contract expired in June 2023, N'Golo Kanté signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in a three-year deal.

The World Cup-winning French midfielder made 46 appearances in all competitions as Al-Itthad finished fifth in the Pro League. At the end of the campaign, he was selected to play for France at Euro 2024.

5. Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez in action for Al-Ahli against Al-Hilal in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez rounded off five successful seasons at Manchester City by helping the Sky Blues win the treble in 2022/23.

Later that summer, the Algerian winger signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli for a reported fee of £30 million and made 33 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign as The Royals finished third in the Pro League behind Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

4. Gabri Veiga

Gabri Veiga in action for Al-Ahli against Al-Taawoun in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabri Veiga's signing for Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023 was a real coup for the Saudi Pro League because it showed that the competition could compete not only for the top stars, but also attract an up-and-coming talent wanted by Europe's elite clubs.

Veiga had impressed for Celta Vigo and looked set for a move to a top European club, but joined Al-Ahli instead as the Saudi side paid his €40 million release clause. The midfielder's move was widely criticised by fans and media for a perceived lack of ambition, with Toni Kroos calling it "embarrassing" and the 21-year-old warned that it could affect his international prospects.

3. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema celebrates a goal for Al-Ittihad against Auckland City in the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karim Benzema surprisingly left Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad after 14 seasons in Spain.

The former France forward showed off his Ballon d'Or trophy at a spectacular presentation ceremony and went on to score 16 goals in 33 games in his first season with the Jeddah-based club.

2. Neymar

Neymar celebrates after scoring for Al-Hilal against ran's Nassaji Mazandaran in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain after six seasons at the Parc des Princes and signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a reported €90 million in August 2023.

With that fee, the former Santos and Barcelona attacker became the most expensive signing in the Saudi Pro League and he was reportedly to receive wages of €150m per year. But after just five games, Neymar ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty in October 2023 and the Brazilian was deregistered by the club to free up one of the eight foreign roster spots.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Al-Nassr against Al-Raed in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first global superstar footballer to move to the Saudi Pro League – and there is unlikely to ever be a bigger one in the competition's history.

After his contract at Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent, the Portuguese joined Al-Nassr in a huge deal as he became the highest-paid player in football history on a reported salary of €200 million per year. He scored both goals as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal 2-1 to win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.