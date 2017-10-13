Former Celtic manager strips back tension by baring all

Now in charge of Norwegian top division outfit Valerenga, Delia decided his players could do with their spirts raising before an important game amidst their relegation scrap. With his side languishing near the foot of the table, the manager took it upon himself to deliver his pre-match team talk fully nude.

His eccentric methods clearly did the trick as Valerenga ran out victorious by two goals to one. "I don't know if it was pretty, but it worked well," midfielder Herman Stengel said after the match.

"A lot of people have probably seen me nude already, we have to have fun in all the seriousness," laughed Deila. When pressed on whether this would become a regular motivational tactic he remarked: "I cannot do it every time. Then it loses the surprise effect!"

Whatever works for you, Ronny.

