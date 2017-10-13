Arsene Wenger congratulates George Weah - on an election he hasn't won

It seems Arsene's jumped the gun on this one. Having coached Weah as a player during the duo's time together at Monaco, the Arsenal manager naturally applauded his ex-player on becoming the new president of his home nation, Liberia.

However, although Weah is a strong candidate and frontrunner in the latest polls, the election results are yet to be announced - leaving Arsene a little red faced.

"I would like to congratulate one of my former players, who became president of Liberia," the Arsenal manager stated. "It is not often that you have a former player who becomes a president of a country, well done George and I would say just for him to keep his enthusiasm and his desire to learn and to win."

Maybe Arsene doesn't know best after all.

