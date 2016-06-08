FourFourTwo's 50 Most Memorable Euros Goals: 30-21

Here's the third part of our list of the 50 Most Memorable Euros Goals. We're releasing the full selection across this week, so pop back to the site to find more each day.

30. Anton Ondrus (o.g.), HOLLAND v Czechoslovakia, 1976

Having already opened the scoring with a fine first-half header, Ondrus went one better on 73 minutes by volleying into the top corner – his own top corner. Thankfully for the Slovak sweeper, a dramatic game that featured torrential rain and three red cards ended well for Czechoslovakia, with two goals deep into extra time putting them through to the final.

Ondrus puts the ball into his own net

29. David Trezeguet, FRANCE v Italy, 2000

As if Sylvain Wiltord’s injury-time equaliser wasn’t dramatic enough, fellow sub Trezeguet fired a 103rd-minute golden goal into the roof of the net with his wrong foot following a run and cross by another replacement, Robert Pires. The shirt-off celebration was just as memorable, as the exhausted Italians sank to the turf.

28. Ray Wilkins, ENGLAND v Belgium, 1980

The first eight-team tournament was a story of ‘what ifs’ for England, but it got off to a flyer. Cruelly nicknamed ‘The Crab’, Ray Wilkins proved he was anything but a sideways-only mover, cleverly flicking the ball over the advancing Belgian defence to beat the offside trap, waiting for it to drop, then lobbing it calmly into the top corner. Classy.

27. Ally McCoist, SCOTLAND v Switzerland, 1996

The Rangers legend’s 19th and final international goal was one to remember – for both good reasons and bad. After Scotland drew with Holland and lost to England, McCoist’s rasping first-half drive against Switzerland and England’s 4-0 lead against the Dutch put Craig Brown’s men within touching distance of an unlikely place in the knockout stage, only for Patrick Kluivert to grab a crucial late goal at Wembley and send the Scots packing on goal difference. Ouch.

McCoist scores, but it was all in vain

26. Ronnie Whelan, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND v Soviet Union, 1988

Anything Ray Houghton could do, Whelan could do better. Much, much better – even if, on second glance, the Liverpool midfielder’s acrobatic volley against the Soviet Union, from Mick McCarthy’s long throw, looks like a bit of a shinner. The second-best volley of Euro 88 gave the Irish their second lead of the tournament; this time, though, they couldn’t hang on.

25. Jakub Blaszczykowski, POLAND v Russia, 2012

There’s nothing like a screamer from the hosts to ignite the party, and who can forget this one from Poland’s barely-pronounceable captain? After a sweeping, length-of-the-pitch move, Blaszczykowski cut in from the right wing and lashed a 20-yarder into the far corner with his left foot, making it two points from two games for the Poles.

Blaszczykowski locates the postage stamp

24. Franky Vercauteren, BELGIUM v Denmark, 1984

If popular lager companies did looping, left-footed volleys, The Little Prince’s would be right up there. It put Belgium 2-0 ahead in this group clash but, unfortunately for them, Preben Elkjaer’s solo effort in the 84th minute completed an equally-memorable comeback and the Danes went through at their opponents’ expense.

23. Gerd Muller, WEST GERMANY v USSR, 1972

It’s fair to say Euro 72 was short on worldies but Muller’s second in the final proved he was more than just a poacher (although he was a pretty darn good one), Der Bomber starting and finishing a flowing team move to put the seal on West Germany’s win. The Soviets were sick of the sight of him, Muller having put four past them in a friendly just three weeks earlier.

Muller starts from deep and runs all the way into the box

22. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, SWEDEN v Italy, 2004

A keen martial artist, the man who simply became simply known Zlatan required all of his kung-fu skills to score this late equaliser against Italy in the group stage, beating Gigi Buffon to the ball after a Sweden corner and, with his back to goal, sending an impossible flick over Christian Vieiri on the goalline.

Ibra-cadabra

21. Dragan Dzajic, YUGOSLAVIA v Holland, 1976

Dubbed “the magic Dragan” by the English media after his winner had knocked the world champions out of the Euros eight years early, Dzajic – the former Yugoslavia’s greatest ever player – scored an even better goal in this third-place play-off, clipping a free-kick into the top corner with his wand-like left foot. The keeper knows where the ball's going but is still powerless to stop it.

Dzajic fires home from a dead-ball

