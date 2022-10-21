France manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps is the manager of France at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), as he aims to defend the crown he won four years ago.

After reaching the final of the Euro 2016, only to lose out to Eder’s extra-time winner for Portugal, France bounced back in Russia. Under Deschamps’ watch, they were deserving winners of the World Cup.

They may have flopped last summer at Euro 2020, going out to Switzerland in the last 16 on penalties, but Les Bleus are one of the favourites to triumph in Qatar.

Didier Deschamps already has the honour of winning the World Cup as a player and a manager, but he would write his name into the history books again if he can make France the first back-to-back winners since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

The defensive midfielder, who made 103 appearances for his country, captained France to success in the 1998 World Cup and at Euro 2000.

Immediately after retiring as a player, Deschamps took charge of Monaco, leading them to the Champions League final in 2004, where they lost to Jose Mourinho’s Porto.

Following their relegation as a result of the Calciopoli scandal, he led Juventus back to Serie A before resigning because of disagreements with the club’s hierarchy.

In July 2009, he was appointed as manager of Marseille, winning the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de la Ligue in his first season.

Three years later, he left to take the France job after the departure of his former international teammate Laurent Blanc. Deschamps’ reign is the second-longest in the history of the French national team after Gaston Barreau, who lasted from 1919 to 1945.

When Deschamps comes to name his France World Cup squad (opens in new tab), he will be spoilt for choice, with a plethora of standout names across all 11 positions on the pitch. Drawn in Group C alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, France will likely need as many players on top form as possible to progress into the knockout rounds without any hiccoughs.