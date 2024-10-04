Friday Football Quiz, episode 33: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday, which means only one thing - your latest FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz has landed to give you your weekly test of football knowledge.

As ever, we've got questions covering all aspects of the beautiful game, from World Cups and Champions League finals to cult players and iconic badges, via teasers on stadiums, red cards and even curses.

Are you ready?

Plenty to get your teeth into then and as usual we've not put a time limit on this latest edition of the Friday quiz, so you can take your time as you look to answer all 20 questions correctly.

If you sign into Kwizly, we'll give you a hint, too. There are four possible options for every question – and you can use a hint on every one.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

