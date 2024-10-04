Friday Football Quiz, episode 33: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By
published

Celebrate the impending weekend by answering questions on Euro 96, goalkeepers, club crests and Adriano

Friday Football Quiz, episode 33
Friday Football Quiz, episode 33 (Image credit: Future)

It's Friday, which means only one thing - your latest FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz has landed to give you your weekly test of football knowledge.

As ever, we've got questions covering all aspects of the beautiful game, from World Cups and Champions League finals to cult players and iconic badges, via teasers on stadiums, red cards and even curses.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.