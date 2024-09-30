Line-up quiz! Can you name the Bournemouth line-up from the 2019 win over Southampton?

Eddie Howe during his time as Bournemouth manager

Our latest football quiz is taking you back to a classic Southampton versus Bournemouth clash, in honour of an all-south coast affair for Monday Night Football this week.

Back in September 2019, Eddie Howe's Cherries side claimed their first-ever win at Southampton when they swept aside Saints 3-1 and moved up to third place in the embryonic 2019/20 Premier League table.

But how well do you remember the match?

Our Premier League quiz today asks you to name the Bournemouth starting XI, from back to front. Just the starting XI – no need for subs.

As ever on these line-up quizzes, there's no time limit don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates.

Remember, you can sign into Kwizly for a clue, too. Just press the 'hint' button and we'll give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

How many can you name?

