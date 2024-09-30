Line-up quiz! Can you name the Bournemouth line-up from the 2019 win over Southampton?

Bournemouth host Southampton in a south coast clash for Monday Night Football, but how well do you remember their 2019 encounter?

Eddie Howe during his time as Bournemouth manager
Eddie Howe during his time as Bournemouth manager (Image credit: Clive Brunskill)

Our latest football quiz is taking you back to a classic Southampton versus Bournemouth clash, in honour of an all-south coast affair for Monday Night Football this week.

Back in September 2019, Eddie Howe's Cherries side claimed their first-ever win at Southampton when they swept aside Saints 3-1 and moved up to third place in the embryonic 2019/20 Premier League table.

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.