Quiz! Can you name every club Chelsea have played in Europe since 2000?

Football quiz time is here again and today's offering is all about Chelsea's European travels.

The Blues have been regulars on the European stage over the past 25 years and for this challenge, we're asking you to name every team they have played in European competition since the year 2000.

Over this time the club have won two Champions Leagues and two Europa Leagues as they have played 127 European ties.

That means there are 127 answers required – but it's not as daunting as it sounds as several teams appear multiple times on this list.

We've put 12 minutes on the clock for you to fill the 127 slots on this Chelsea quiz.

Need a hint? No worries! Sign into Kwizly, press the hint button and we can give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

