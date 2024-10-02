Quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's record appearance holders?
We're looking for the super Villains with the most appearances in claret and blue
Football quiz time – and one for the Aston Villa fans.
The Midlanders are back in action in the Champions League tonight, with Bayern Munich up next. It's a repeat of a classic European Cup final, of course.
So we're testing your knowledge on how well you know Villa players. Can you name the club's top appearance makers?
This isn't just a Premier League quiz – we're looking for all competitions, both starts and sub appearances. Though we have limited the players on this list to ones who have played after 1992, just to make it a little easier.
That's not to say that they didn't play before '92, just that they were around in the Prem era. 25 players on the list for this one, with eight minutes on the clock to guess them all.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.