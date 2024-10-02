Quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's record appearance holders?

Football quiz time – and one for the Aston Villa fans.

The Midlanders are back in action in the Champions League tonight, with Bayern Munich up next. It's a repeat of a classic European Cup final, of course.

So we're testing your knowledge on how well you know Villa players. Can you name the club's top appearance makers?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) QUIZ The Ultimate Aston Villa quiz

This isn't just a Premier League quiz – we're looking for all competitions, both starts and sub appearances. Though we have limited the players on this list to ones who have played after 1992, just to make it a little easier.

That's not to say that they didn't play before '92, just that they were around in the Prem era. 25 players on the list for this one, with eight minutes on the clock to guess them all.

Need a hint? No worries! Sign into Kwizly, press the hint button and we can give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

