Galway goalkeeper concedes hilariously daft goal after forgetting the rules

Ryan failed to play by the rules in Galway's 2-1 win over Cabinteely on Sunday. The 21-year-old placed the ball on the ground to demonstrate the effects of an accidental late challenge on him moments before, but inexplicably picked it back up again.

That, of course, is against FIFA's rules which state that it is an offence if a goalkeeper "touches the ball again after it has been released from his possession and has not touched any other player".

Cabinteely's quick-witted Luke Clucas realised this and swiped the ball from poor Ryan, before squaring for team-mate Keith Dalton to score in the 89th minute.

The goal didn't count for much in the end, mind, as visitors Galway still emerged victorious in their push for promotion. But still – a truly odd way to lose your clean sheet.

