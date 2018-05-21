Coventry to wear one-off kit for League Two play-off final after "exhausting kit supply"

According to the League Two club, who beat Lincoln over two legs in the semis, the Sky Blues have 'exhausted' their home kit supply for the 2017/18 season.

Because of their "exceptional circumstances", the West Midlands club will wear a one-off kit for the final against Exeter at Wembley on Monday, May 28.

Coventry's chief executive Dave Boddy said: "With our existing supply exhausted, we have commissioned a special, limited edition one-off shirt for the play-off final.

"The striped kit is one with much history, especially at Wembley, for the Sky Blues.

"We hope it will be very popular with supporters, who will be able to buy the shirt now online at ccfc.clubstore.co.uk.

"This will not be the kit for the 2018/19 season, so we hope it will be a very unique shirt for the club and fans."

In totally unrelated news, Coventry's regular kit for the season had sold out.

