Georgia vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free
Can Georgia reach the knockouts on their tournament debut?
Looking for a Georgia vs Portugal live stream? We've got you covered. Georgia vs Portugal is free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.
Date: Wednesday, June 26
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: ITVX
A joy to watch at their first major tournament, both of Georgia's games have been high-octane thrillers. Having scored their first Euros goal in their opener and won their first Euros point in their next game, they're dreaming big, especially as Georges Mikautadze is the tournament's joint-top scorer.
Portugal have already booked their place in the last 16 as likely group winners, but with Cristiano Ronaldo yet to score, Roberto Martinez has a dilemma. Does he rest his superstar for the knockouts, or give him time to break his duck?
Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.
Georgia vs Portugal kick-off and TV channel
Georgia vs Portugal kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday, June 26 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.
In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.
How to watch Georgia vs Portugal for FREE in the UK
You can watch a Georgia vs Portugal live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 8pm BST on Wednesday, June 26. Coverage starts at 7.15pm.
Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN
Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere
Georgia vs Portugal is free on ITVX for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're away from home and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
NordVPN is basically a tap-in:
1. Install it: NordVPN
2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.
3. Enjoy the game. Open up ITVX and watch the stream.
Referee
Sandro Scharer of Switzerland will be the referee for Georgia vs Portugal. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.
Stadium
Georgia vs Portugal will be played at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.
International Euro 2024 TV rights
What channel is Euro 2024 on?
UK
All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.
USA
In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.
If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.
- Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)
- FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Canada
Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.
- TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)
Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.
- Optus Sport ($24.99/$199.99)
New Zealand
In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
