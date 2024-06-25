Georgia vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Can Georgia reach the knockouts on their tournament debut?

Bernardo Silva celebrates opening the scoring as Portugal beat Türkiye at Euro 2024.
Bernardo Silva and Portugal are already assured of a place in the last 16. (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Looking for a Georgia vs Portugal live stream? We've got you covered. Georgia vs Portugal is free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Georgia vs Portugal live stream

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: ITVX

You can watch a Georgia vs Portugal live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service

You can watch a Georgia vs Portugal live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 8pm BST on Wednesday, June 26. Coverage starts at 7.15pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

