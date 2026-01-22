Quiz! Can you name every club to have played in the Europa League since 2009?

Here's a Europa League quiz for your lunch break – you're welcome!

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer ever?

The UEFA Cup was originally introduced in the 1970s as a secondary competition to the Champions League, eventually usurping the Cup Winners' Cup to what it is today.

Following the tournament being renamed to the Europa League in the 2000s, we're looking for every club to have played in the competition. There are plenty of them, too, from all corners of the continent: 240 clubs to guess in 20 minutes in this quiz. You ready?

So you know the bright lights of the Europa League well enough – but how are you with the gritty reality of Turf Moor, the intense hostility of the North East, and the cerebral musings of one of the game's greatest thinkers? We've got more – much more – all from Kwizly.

We begin by saluting a masterpiece of modern consistency. Can you name Burnley's starting XI from Sean Dyche's famous 1 to 11 team? It’s a tribute to a moment of pure Premier League symmetry. Next, we head to the North East for a test of loyalty and betrayal: can you tell us whether these players played for Newcastle, Sunderland, both or neither? This is a riddle that only true students of the Wear-Tyne rivalry will solve.

Now for the specialists. Think you know your legendary No.1s? Try to get 20 questions right in our big goalkeeper quiz. Then, we swap between the sticks for the wine cellar as we examine the quotes of a legend: who did Andrea Pirlo say this about? This is a test of your ability to decipher the mind of the maestro himself.

To relax your brain after all that intensity, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 36, featuring No.7s, nicknames, and hat-trick heroes? To ensure you never miss a kickoff, sign up for our newsletter for daily trivia hits, and sign up for free to The Club, our membership portal, to climb global leaderboards, earn exclusive badges, and join interactive Q&As with the FFT team.