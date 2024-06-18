Germany vs Hungary live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By
published

Can the hosts follow-up their 5-1 demolition of Scotland?

Hands aloft, Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring Germany's second goal in the team's 5-1 demolition of Scotland at Euro 2024.
Can Jamal Musiala get back on the scoresheet against Hungary in Germany's second Euro 2024 match. (Image credit: OBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump To:

Germany vs Hungary is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Germany vs Hungary live stream

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Germany vs Hungary live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Germany vs Hungary live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 5pm on Wednesday 19 June. Coverage starts at 4.30pm

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

