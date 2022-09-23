Germany vs Hungary live stream and match preview, Friday September 23, 7.45pm

Germany vs Hungary live stream and match preview

Looking for a Germany vs Hungary live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Germany face surprise Group A3 leaders Hungary in Leipzig on Friday knowing that a win will send them top with one round to go.

The Magyars enjoyed a stunning start to their Nations League campaign in June, picking up seven points from four games in a fiercely competitive group.

Marco Rossi’s side beat England twice and finished their summer internationals in astonishing style by hammering Gareth Southgate’s side 4-0 at Molineux.

They also held Germany to a 1-1 draw, their only defeat coming away to Euro 2020 winners Italy.

Despite Hungary's impressive form, the Germans will head into this as big favourites after going 13 matches unbeaten under boss Hansi Flick.

There has been a worrying trend in recent games for the former Bayern Munich manager, though – four of Germany’s last five games have ended in a 1-1 draw.

That was the result they picked up against Italy, England and Hungary in June, before thrashing the Azzurri 5-2 at home.

Hungary boast a surprisingly good record in Germany, with two wins, two draws and one defeat.

And they restricted their illustrious opponents to just one shot on target last time out, underlining their reputation as an awkward opponent for big teams after holding France and Germany to draws at Euro 2020 last summer.

With the World Cup 2022 just around the corner, Germany will be hoping to return to top form as soon as possible.

Flick’s Germany World Cup 2022 squad (opens in new tab) is taking shape, but he’s still open to new ideas – Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap earned his first call-up to the squad this month.

Marco Reus didn’t make the cut because of injury, but Germany otherwise have a strong group available.

Hungary say goodbye to captain Adam Szalai this week, after the 34-year-old announced he will retire from international football following the conclusion of the Nations League games.

His international career has spanned 13 years, in which he’s scored 25 goals in 84 caps.

Form

Germany: WDDDD

Hungary: WDLWW

Referee

Slovenia's Slavko Vincic will be the referee for Germany vs Hungary.

Stadium

Germany vs Hungary is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Other games

Italy host England at the same time on Friday.

Next up, Germany travel to England and Hungary host Italy on Monday 26 September, both 7.45pm kick-offs.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Friday September 22 and is being shown by Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.