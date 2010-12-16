The good, the bad and the down-right ridiculous of the Süper Lig

The Good

Trabzonspor

The league leaders, and deservedly so. Senol GunesÃ¢ÂÂ men once again proved their title credentials with a battling win at Istanbul B.B. Under Gunes, Burak Yilmaz has looked twice the player who was sold by Fenerbahce last season and helped himself to a brace before Umut Bulut secured the win. Five points ahead of their closest rivals, a fantastic following and an experienced manager Ã¢ÂÂ there is seemingly no stopping them!

Trabzonspor fans

What do you get when you mix 50,000 Trasbzonspor fans, a huge stadium and a league leading side. Oh, and did I mention this was an away fixture for Trabzonspor - over 1,000km from home...

Yildirim Demiroren

Following the transfers of Guti and Quaresma, the Besiktas chairman has impressed everybody and pulled another rabbit out of his very deep hat. Highly rated midfielder Manuel Fernandes has joined from Valencia and will restore some much needed bite to the Black Eagles. He is the first of a Portuguese hat-trick reported to be on its way with Simao and Hugo AlmeidaÃ¢ÂÂs arrivals Ã¢ÂÂimminentÃ¢ÂÂ....

Karabukspor

While the prize for Ã¢ÂÂSurprise packageÃ¢ÂÂ could potentially be given to a number of sleazy Super Lig players, the blog will resist in order to congratulate Karabukspor in their debut season. As we approach the half way mark, the team from...Karabuk..are currently sitting nicely in sixth position and boast the leagueÃ¢ÂÂs top goal scorer Ã¢ÂÂ Emanuel Emenike. Long may it continue!

The Bad

Guti

As if his little car prang didnÃ¢ÂÂt result in bad enough press, BesiktasÃ¢ÂÂ star man went one step further when he saw red at Eskisehirspor. A rash kick and a Ã¢ÂÂbook himÃ¢ÂÂ hand signal (video below) provided Goldilocks with an early bath and even had the commentators suggesting Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs as if he is trying to get sent offÃ¢ÂÂ.

But why would he do that? ItÃ¢ÂÂs not as though his suspension coincides with the start of the winter break, ensuring an extra week off...not at all!

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray

Over ÃÂ£100m worth of talent yet still struggling to win two consecutive games on a regular basis....

Emre Belozoglu v Ankaragucu directors

Ã¢ÂÂFirstly, some people need to become menÃ¢ÂÂ...hardly the first words the Lig TV reporter was expecting when he started a post match interview with FenerbahceÃ¢ÂÂs tireless midfielder. It later emerged that Emre had become a little ticked off with a certain member of the Ankaragucu board who had said something, to someone, that the Turkish international didnÃ¢ÂÂt like. All a bit too confusing for the blogs little brain not matter how entertaining!

Kayserispor

Two points from their last four games has seen Kayseri drop to fourth place. Before their dip in form, the blogs dark horses were just two points off leaders Trabzonspor. Now? 10 points Ã¢ÂÂ sigh!

Ridiculous

Bursa v Kasimpasa

The sight of 22 men running around in the snow is one I thought IÃ¢ÂÂd seen for the last time during a University skiing trip some years ago. While on that occasion there was certainly no lack of Ã¢ÂÂballsÃ¢ÂÂ, Monday nightÃ¢ÂÂs fixture at Bursaspor was like a WhereÃ¢ÂÂs Wally? puzzle. The heavy snow that has taken over the country, and BursaÃ¢ÂÂs lack of an appropriately coloured ball proved quite surreal viewing. At least the home teamÃ¢ÂÂs stadium ban meant no fans were present to witness this farce.