12 high-profile players STILL going on free transfers this summer

Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)

A loan move to Bournemouth brought only mixed success for Wilshere last season: the midfielder mostly stayed fit and made 27 appearances in the Premier League, but he struggled to recapture his best form on the south coast.

The England international has been much improved this term, though, reminding everyone of his quality after belatedly returning to the Arsenal starting XI in December. Wilshere will no doubt look at the improvements made by former team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool and consider whether his future lies elsewhere. The Gunners have offered him a new deal – but only on reduced terms.

Hatem Ben Arfa (PSG)

Ben Arfa’s time at PSG has been akin to a nightmare: after making just five Ligue 1 starts in 2016/17, the former Newcastle man has been completely frozen out by Unai Emery this time around. The 31-year-old hasn’t played a single minute for the first team this term, making his exit this summer inevitable.

He probably regrets leaving Nice in 2016 having shone as a big fish in a small pond, but question marks over his attitude mean he won’t attract the amount of suitors his talent deserves. Claude Puel was the man to revive his career in France before, though, and the Leicester boss could try again with Riyad Mahrez likely to leave. French newspaper Le Parisien have reported that Ben Arfa "wouldn't be against" a Foxes switch.

Stefan de Vrij (Lazio)

De Vrij has been linked with a move to the Premier League ever since Louis van Gaal took charge of Manchester United in 2014, but the Dutch defender remains at Lazio four years on. His stay in the Italian capital is unlikely to extend beyond this season, however, and the 26-year-old is interesting a host of clubs around Europe.

United could renew their interest in a centre-back who’s among the best in Serie A, although Inter appear to be leading the race for his signature. De Vrij is approaching his peak years and would be a brilliant signing on a free.

Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Despite having edged closer and closer to the exit over the last three years, Toure remains at Manchester City as the 2017/18 campaign nears its conclusion. The Ivorian has been a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola this season, though, and it’s hard to see him remaining at the club beyond June.

Toure may favour one last big payday in China or the United States, particularly as his contract status means a buying club wouldn’t need to fork out a transfer fee. With his 35th birthday on the horizon, the City stalwart will almost certainly bid goodbye to the Etihad in the next couple of months.

Max Meyer (Schalke)

He may only be 22, but German midfielder Max Meyer is already approaching 200 appearances for Schalke. Unfortunately for the Gelsenkirchen club, though, he's also set to leave them this summer for absolutely nothing.

The central midfielder has been with Schalke since he was 13 and made his debut for the club aged only 17 in early 2013. He's pretty much been a first-team staple ever since, winning four caps for Germany and helping his national team to an Olympic final against Brazil (which they lost on penalties).

Arsenal, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be on red alert to sign him this summer after Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel admitted: "At the moment we can and must expect that Max leaves the club in the summer. Everything suggests that. There is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again."

Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

Long-serving Bayern Munich winger Robben retired from international football when Holland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but he still has plenty left to give at club level.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid man has been directly involved in nine Bundesliga goals this term, and although he’s no longer an automatic starter at the Allianz Arena, almost every squad in the world would be improved by the presence of the Dutchman. Robben recently dismissed the prospect of moving to MLS or the Chinese Super League, labelling it a “step backwards”, so the 34-year-old is likely to remain in Europe next season.

Amin Younes (Ajax)

Younes has endured a frustrating season at Ajax, making just nine Eredivisie starts and a further four substitute appearances. Injuries certainly haven’t helped, but the wideman has often been left out even when fully fit. Together with his contract situation, that means he’ll probably be plying his trade away from Amsterdam next term.

The five-time Germany international packs plenty of talent and he’ll be determined to prove it in a different environment. Napoli are confident of securing his signature – he even had a medical there in January, while president Aurelio De Laurentiis has claimed of a pre-contract signature – but Premier League clubs have also been sniffing around.

Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk)

A starter in Brazil’s ill-fated 7-1 defeat by Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Bernard’s career hasn’t progressed quite as he would have liked in the four years since. The 5ft 5in winger is out of contract at Shakhtar this summer, and it’s hard to see him sticking around in Donetsk beyond the end of the current campaign.

He's still only 25 and therefore has time on his side, but he’ll have to choose his next move carefully. Chelsea and Arsenal have both been linked in the past, while the player himself has hinted that a return to Brazil isn’t out of the question.

Emre Can (Liverpool)

"We are in talks with him and it's all good so far - apart from him signing a contract. That's all," Jurgen Klopp said in late March. Can clearly isn't dead set on remaining at Anfield, though, hitherto refusing to sign fresh terms as links with Juventus abound.

A deal remains on the table and Can may yet decide to stay put, particularly if Liverpool continue their progress in the Champions League. At the time of writing, though, his future remains in the balance.

Mario Balotelli (Nice)

Balotelli has rebuilt his reputation on France’s south coast in the last couple of years, scoring 39 goals in 58 games for Nice following a wretched spell at Liverpool and a fruitless loan return to former club Milan.

Equally significant is the fact that the Italian has largely avoided on-field skirmishes and off-field controversy in Ligue 1, which will no doubt assuage the fears of many managers and chairmen around Europe. Signing the 27-year-old would still represent a risk, but perhaps it would be one worth taking if there’s no transfer fee involved.

Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

Ribery will go down as a Bayern legend having won seven Bundesliga titles (which will soon be eight), five DFB-Pokals and the Champions League during his 11 seasons in Munich – but this term looks set to be his last at the Allianz Arena.

The Frenchman is out of contract in June and has admitted he’s keeping his options open, even if he hasn’t yet ruled out penning an extension at Bayern. Clubs from MLS and the Chinese Super League would no doubt be interested in the winger, but Ribery may feel he still has plenty to offer a top European outfit.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus)

Asamoah is on course to make more appearances for Juventus this season than he has since 2013/14, but the Ghana international could still seek pastures new in the coming months.

The versatile 29-year-old, who can operate in midfield or at left-back, has been linked with Tottenham and Everton, while Inter are reportedly keen to keep him in Serie A.

Injuries have disrupted Asamoah’s career in recent years and the presence of Alex Sandro in Turin means he’s no longer a guaranteed starter. A parting of ways this summer could benefit all parties.

