"He used to terrify me" – Julian Dicks reveals the surprise opponent he feared facing more than any other
Iconic West Ham hard man Julian Dicks was known for never backing down from confrontation
Julian Dicks has gone down in folklore as one of the hardest, angriest and most-confrontational players in Premier League history.
The former West Ham United and Liverpool defender was a tough player in arguably the toughest era in English football, and regularly had run-ins with the likes of Vinnie Jones, Dennis Wise and Roy Keane. Yet the Englishman has now revealed the player he feared more than any other... and it's definitely not one FourFourTwo would have guessed.
"I never feared anyone when it came to confrontation, as I loved a physical battle," he tells FourFourTwo exclusively ahead the launch of his new book Hammer Time (Headline, £22), out now. "But I did used to get terrified of the fast players."
Dicks wasn't known for his pace, and so it was nippy players he used to lie awake at night fretting about before match day. "People like Newcastle United's Franz Carr and Tony Daley at Aston Villa. Franz could catch whippets, he was that quick! If he gave me a 10-yard head start, he’d beat me to a ball 15 yards away."
Yet Dicks reveals the savage way he used to try and shackle his speedy opponents in era when referees tended to be far more lenient than they are today.
"Luckily, back then, you could f***ing kick people," recalls Dicks, who received 22 yellow cards during his Premier League career. "You could nail a player three or four times and then the ref would come over and say, ‘Look, any more of that and you’re going in the book.’ So you’d need to make the first few count. If you caught them right, they wouldn’t come at you again."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs