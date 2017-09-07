Argentine club Sacachispas dress up as warriors before kick-off

Sacachispas have developed something of a reputation for their creative attire.

Back in May they dressed up as members of the Justice League before a giant-killing cup win, with masked vigilantes Spiderman, Batman, Superman and Darth Vader all making appearances.

This time the Primera B Metropolitana outfit managed a consistent look by all dressing up as warriors, complete with weapons and shields.

Sacachispas apparently have an insatiable ambition to produce the perfect lineup photo – and they nailed it with a shield wall formation on Wednesday night.

Despite entering the pitch as warriors, they finished as losers: Sarmiento knocked their quirky rivals out of the Copa Argentina with a 3-1 victory in the last 32.

Still, a valiant effort from everyone's new favourite club.

