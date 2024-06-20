How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams online and on TV

It's here: and armchair fans around the world will want to know how to watch a Copa America 2024 live stream. This guide contains information on tournament broadcasters across the world, along with free streams and details of how you can use a VPN to keep up with the action from abroad.

Copa America 2024 live streams: key info • Dates: Friday, June 20 - Sunday, July 14, 2024

• FREE Streams: TV Azteca (Mexico)

• Watch from anywhere: try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Copa America kicks off on June 20, with Lionel Messi's Argentina looking to retain their title from 2021 – and it all takes place at the little genius's new stomping ground. The United States are hosting the competition, and Messi knows some of these stadiums pretty well, given that he's now a year into his Inter Miami adventure.

It's not just Messi and the Argentine squad to look out for either, with Brazil their closest rivals – as ever – and Marcelo Bielsa leading the charge with Uruguay. This one promises to be a fascinating watch, with the opportunity to watch Euro 2024 and the Copa around the clock.

The coverage is available to watch on Premier Sports in the United Kingdom, on Fox in the States and you'll even find Copa America 2024 free streams in some regions. All the details below plus FourFourTwo will be bring you all the latest news from the tournament, as the South American stars vie for supremacy.

Watch Copa America 2024 for free

While the Copa America 2024 is on paid TV in most places, fans in Chile and Mexico are the lucky ones. They can watch all of the Copa America 2024 matches for free.

In Mexico, all games are on the Azteca 7 TV channel and TV Azteca Sports streaming site for free. In Chile, it's on national broadcaster Canal 13 with all Copa America 2024 live streams also available for free on the 13Go video player.

Travelling abroad during the tournament? a Copa America live stream as they would back home. All you need is a quality VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual free stream when overseas. Read on to find out how.

TV Azteca Sports Mexican channel TV Azteca will be showing all of the Copa America for free. If you're a Mexican resident travelling outside the country, geoblocking restrictions mean you won't be able to access the network as you would back home. This doesn't have to be a problem, however, if you use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

If you’re out of the country for some or all of the Copa America 2024, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal when you know you'd have free access back home, and want to watch the games without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But help is at hand. All you need to do to navigate those geoblocking restrictions is buy yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but NordVPN scores particularly highly for Copa America 2024:

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Copa America 2024 live streams

If you don't live in the UK, there are plenty of other places to watch Copa America 2024 live streams – including free options in Chile and Mexico.

UK

All of the games in the UK will be shown on Premier Sports.

Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch Copa America 2024 live streams on Premier Sports.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Copa America 2024 live streams on Fox, FS1 and FS2 with English commentary.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue (first month halfprice)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

TSN and RDS have the rights to Copa America 2024 in Canada.

TSN Sports ($19.99/mon or $199.90/year)

Australia

If you're Down Under, Optus Sport will show all Copa America 2024 games in Australia.

Optus Sport ($24.99/mon or $199.99/year)

New Zealand

In New Zealand, rights to Copa America 2024 live streams have been listed as belonging to TVNZ but there's nothing about it in the site's schedule at the minute, so you'd best take that with a pinch of salt.

Europe and rest of the world (free)

There are also numerous Copa America 2024 live streams available across the world, including L'Equipe (France), DAZN (Germany) and Mola TV (Italy).

Remember, if you're away from your home country during Copa America 2024, you can use a VPN to watch the action on your usual service.