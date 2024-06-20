How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams online and on TV

Follow all the Copa America 2024 action from the United States as it happens

How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world: Lionel Messi of Argentina smiles with the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the final of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on July 10, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Lionel Messi of Argentina smiles with the Copa America trophy (Image credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
It's here: and armchair fans around the world will want to know how to watch a Copa America 2024 live stream. This guide contains information on tournament broadcasters across the world, along with free streams and details of how you can use a VPN to keep up with the action from abroad.

Copa America 2024 live streams: key info

 Dates: Friday, June 20 - Sunday, July 14, 2024
 FREE Streams: TV Azteca (Mexico)
TV Azteca Sports

TV Azteca Sports

Mexican channel TV Azteca will be showing all of the Copa America for free.

If you're a Mexican resident travelling outside the country, geoblocking restrictions mean you won't be able to access the network as you would back home. This doesn't have to be a problem, however, if you use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

