How to watch PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI live stream as Cristiano Ronaldo takes on Lionel Messi for his Saudi debut

PSG and a Riyadh All-Stars XI are set to face in an exhibition game tonight (Thursday), pitting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo against each other for possibly the final time in their careers.

The Riyadh All-Star XI is comprised of players from the two most successful clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. The former team are the reigning champions in both Saudi Arabia's top flight and in the Asian Champions League, while Al-Nassr currently lead the league this season.

While Ronaldo hasn't yet made his debut - due to a two-game suspension issued by the English FA - for Al-Nassr, whom he joined at the start of the month, the Portuguese international is still set to play in the friendly against Paris Saint-Germain and make his debut in Saudi Arabia.

PSG are completing a mid-season tour of the Middle East for a few days, first stopping off in Doha, Qatar, to fulfil sponsor activities, before heading to Riyadh for the exhibition match.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are all among the travelling squad, and should all feature during the friendly at the King Fahd International Stadium. PSG do have a Coupe de France game against Pays de Cassel on Monday, though, so don't expect any of them to risk playing the full 90 minutes.

The last time Messi and Ronaldo faced each other was in December 2020, during a Champions League group stage match between Barcelona and Juventus - Juve won 3-0, courtesy of two Ronaldo goals.

How to watch PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI will kick-off at 5pm GMT, on Thursday 19 January.

Traditional broadcasters in the UK will not be showing the match, but the official PSG YouTube channel (opens in new tab) will broadcast the match live from Riyadh.

Alternatively, PSG will show full coverage of the game live on the official PSG Facebook page (opens in new tab), too.

Both options cost £1.99 to stream.