Hull 0-3 Newcastle: How many goals have the Magpies scored via substitutes this season?

Goals from Remy Cabella, Sammy Ameobi and a deflected Yoan Gouffran third gave the travelling Toon Army something to smile about, while a self-destructive Hull sunk into the relegation zone.

Victory was Newcastle's first in five matches in all competitions, but now means that Hull have won just two of their last 13 league games at the KC Stadium.

Remy Cabella scored his first goal for Newcastle.

Hull have only kept 1 clean sheet in their last 8 Premier League games.

Newcastle have scored as many first-half goals in January as they had in the rest of the season (4).

Sammy Ameobi has 2 goals and 2 assists in 16 Premier League games this season. He had 0 goals and 1 assist in 29 games before this term.

Hull have conceded 101 Premier League goals at the KC Stadium; Newcastle's second was the 100th time the Tigers had been breached on home soil.

Jack Colback has provided 4 Premier League assists so far this season, twice as many than in any other season.

Newcastle have scored 3 goals in a Premier League away game for the first time since winning 4-1 at Hull in March 2014.

Yoan Gouffran’s strike was Newcastle’s 9th goal via a sub this season – 3 more than any other side.

0 of the last 8 matches between Hull and Newcastle in all competitions has ended as a home win (3 draws, 5 away wins).

The Tigers have won just 2 of their last 13 Premier League home games (D3 L8).

Hull have failed to score in 11 of their last 15 Premier League matches.

