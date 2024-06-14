Hungary vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free
The Magyars meet the Nati in Cologne and smell an upset
Looking for a Hungary vs Switzerland live stream? We've got you covered. Hungary vs Switzerland is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.
Date: Saturday, June 15
Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT
FREE STREAM: ITVX
Having failed to reach a single major tournament between 1986 and 2016, Hungary are about to feature in their third European Championships and fancy their chances of making it into the knockout stages as one of just six teams to qualify unbeaten. Boss Marco Rossi has a stable system and squad that could spring a surprise or two, even if they've won just one of their last nine encounters with the Swiss, dating back to 1989.
Switzerland's main problem isn't qualifying or making it out of a group, as much as winning a knockout game when they reach a major tournament finals. The last 16 shootout defeat of Spain at Euro 2020 was a first since victory since 1938 at that stage and manager Murat Yakin needs another solid showing after a lacklustre qualifying campaign in which they kept conceding late and even let Andorra score.
Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.
Hungary vs Switzerland kick-off and TV channel
Hungary vs Switzerland kick-off is at 2pm BST on Saturday 15 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.
In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on FuboTV and ViX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.
How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland for FREE in the UK
You can watch a Hungary vs Switzerland live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV 1 at 2pm BST on Saturday, June 15, with coverage starting at 1.15pm.
Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN
Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere
Hungary vs Switzerland is free on ITV1/ITVX for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling overseas and want to tune into ITVX as you would back home, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
NordVPN is basically a tap-in:
1. Install it: NordVPN
2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.
3. Enjoy the game. Open up ITVX and watch the stream.
Referee
Slavko Vincic of Slovenia will be the referee for Hungary vs Switzerland. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.
Stadium
Hungary vs Switzerland will be played at the Rheinenergiestadion in Cologne. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.
International Euro 2024 TV rights
What channel is Euro 2024 on?
UK
All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.
USA
In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games – including Hungary vs Switzerland – are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.
If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.
- Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)
- FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Canada
Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.
- TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)
Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.
- Optus Sport ($24.99/$199.99)
New Zealand
In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Andrew Murray is a freelance journalist, who regularly contributes to both the FourFourTwo magazine and website. Formerly a senior staff writer at FFT and a fluent Spanish speaker, he has interviewed major names such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Xavi. He was also named PPA New Consumer Journalist of the Year 2015.