Hungary vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai will be trying to lead his Hungary side to a winning start over Switzerland.

Hungary vs Switzerland live stream Date: Saturday, June 15

Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT

Having failed to reach a single major tournament between 1986 and 2016, Hungary are about to feature in their third European Championships and fancy their chances of making it into the knockout stages as one of just six teams to qualify unbeaten. Boss Marco Rossi has a stable system and squad that could spring a surprise or two, even if they've won just one of their last nine encounters with the Swiss, dating back to 1989.

Switzerland's main problem isn't qualifying or making it out of a group, as much as winning a knockout game when they reach a major tournament finals. The last 16 shootout defeat of Spain at Euro 2020 was a first since victory since 1938 at that stage and manager Murat Yakin needs another solid showing after a lacklustre qualifying campaign in which they kept conceding late and even let Andorra score.

Hungary vs Switzerland kick-off and TV channel

Hungary vs Switzerland kick-off is at 2pm BST on Saturday 15 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on FuboTV and ViX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

Hungary vs Switzerland is free on ITV1/ITVX for viewers in the UK.

Referee

Slavko Vincic of Slovenia will be the referee for Hungary vs Switzerland. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Hungary vs Switzerland will be played at the Rheinenergiestadion in Cologne. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games – including Hungary vs Switzerland – are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.