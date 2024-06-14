Hungary vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Magyars meet the Nati in Cologne and smell an upset

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai makes an acrobatic attempt to play the ball in an October 2023 match against Serbia.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai will be trying to lead his Hungary side to a winning start over Switzerland. (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Hungary vs Switzerland is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK.

Hungary vs Switzerland live stream

Date: Saturday, June 15
Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT
FREE STREAM: ITVX

watch a Hungary vs Switzerland live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service

You can watch a Hungary vs Switzerland live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV 1 at 2pm BST on Saturday, June 15, with coverage starting at 1.15pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

