‘I would play Saka at left back’ - Former England international agrees with Ian Wright ahead of Switzerland clash

England's Euro 2024 campaign remains ongoing despite not getting out of third gear.

Gareth Southgate remains vastly unpopular by the fanbase owing to his conservative tactics. But, indeed, the Three Lions could well be playing in the semifinals on July 10, should his team manage to beat Switzerland on Friday night.

There have been numerous reports stating that England will adopt a five-man defence for the match, a change-up from the 4-2-3-1, and former Tottenham midfielder Darren Anderton has said he would like to see Arsenal star Bukayo Saka played on the left-flank.

Anderton, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo via WhatBonusCode , said: “For me, I would play Saka at left-back, take a risk and I want to see a team that is more enjoyable to watch. If we can get those players on the pitch, and then get Saka coming from deep, it would be great.

“I think [Phil] Foden, it will be interesting to see what happens and if he’s coming back but, for me Gordon has to play and get Foden in the free role, and drop Bellingham back in.”

Former Spurs man Darren Anderton spoke exclusively to FourFourTwo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderton said that he feels that Saka has not been able to truly open up and express himself in the current system, and that a change in formation should be able to amend that.

He continued: “Even Saka, I love Saka, but apart from the first half in the first game, he looks like he has the shackles on and it’s how they’re all playing, taking the safe option. They’re all coming to the ball and passing it 10 yards. What Palmer did – now does Palmer play instead of Saka? You’d think not because Saka has been that good, but if Palmer plays the way that he did, then he needs to play.

“I think it’s a decision but you have to play Palmer instead of Saka and on top of that, I wouldn’t have a problem with playing Saka at left-back. Good in possession."

