Iconic late winning goals

Nothing in football compares to the coinciding ecstasy and (if you're on the receiving end) agony of a last-minute winner.

Whatever the occasion, such goals mean so much, and the ones we’ve picked out here were more significant – more unbelievably dramatic – than most. Every one of these (all scored in the 90th minute or later in regulation time, or the 120th minute or later in extra time) is a real ‘I was there’ moment for those blessed enough to witness them or, indeed, actually be involved.

So, without further ado, let’s start the countdown!