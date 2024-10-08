Iconic late winning goals

By
published

A look at some of the most memorable last-gasp deciders in football history

Image 1 of 17
Michael Thomas of Arsenal scores the decisive, title-winning goal against Liverpool in the First Division match at Anfield, May 1989
Michael Thomas seals the 1988/89 First Division title for Arsenal with a famous goal at Anfield(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing in football compares to the coinciding ecstasy and (if you're on the receiving end) agony of a last-minute winner.

Whatever the occasion, such goals mean so much, and the ones we’ve picked out here were more significant – more unbelievably dramatic – than most. Every one of these (all scored in the 90th minute or later in regulation time, or the 120th minute or later in extra time) is a real ‘I was there’ moment for those blessed enough to witness them or, indeed, actually be involved.

So, without further ado, let’s start the countdown!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1