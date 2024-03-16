Harry Kane suffers injury scare after breaking ANOTHER record in big Bayern Munich win

Harry Kane holds his knee after colliding with the post in Bayern Munich's win over Darmstadt in March 2024.

Harry Kane broke yet another record on Saturday in a big win for Bayern Munich over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga – but the former Tottenham striker was taken off following an injury scare late in the game.

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick in an incredible 8-1 win over Mainz last weekend, the England captain was on target again in a 5-2 thrashing of Darmstadt this time out.

The 30-year-old put Bayern 2-1 ahead in stoppage time at the end of the first half with his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season – a record for any player in a debut campaign in the competition.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is also a new mark for Kane, whose previous best in a league season was 30 goals – which he managed at Tottenham in both 2017/18 and again last term.

Kane, who is now with 10 goals of Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record of 41, was substituted off in the 81st minute after colliding with a post and twisting his ankle.

"He stumbled and fell in the net and twisted his ankle," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game.

"He is cooling it now with ice. There is no diagnosis yet. We have to wait and see and hope it is just a scary moment."

Jamal Musiala scored either side of Kane's goal, with Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel also on target for the Bavarians on Sdaturday.

Bayern move to within seven points of leaders Bayer Leverkusen, in action on Sunday against Freiburg.

