The England Euro 2024 home kit is out and Nike have experimented with a fresh new colour scheme

The England Euro 2024 home kit is out and supporters will be hoping to see it become part of history as Gareth Southgate's side aim for glory this summer.

The Three Lions are ranked third in the world and considered one of the favourites to win the Euros. With the tournament now on the horizon, Nike have released the latest international kits for their roster of teams.

While many Euro 2024 kits hark to the past, England are looking to the future with their latest effort.

The England Euro 2024 home kit has a bright, bold trim

Nike have spoken of 'taking a prismatic approach' to updating the colour scheme of each country's new kit and England are no exception. The classic white shirt is complemented by dark blue, with hints of red and purple.

"This allowed each federation’s colour palette to be pushed in a unique direction, while staying true to each country’s aesthetic identity," say Nike.

"In addition to their design, the 2024 Federation Kits are tailored to provide mobility, breathability and venting so athletes can perform at their peak during this summer’s tournaments."

Image 1 of 2 Nike's new England home kit for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Nike) A playful interpretation of the St. George's cross on the back of the collar (Image credit: Nike)

England's Euro 2024 home kit takes advantage of Nike’s performance apparel, Dri-FIT ADV, which has been created through data measured using advanced body-mapping technology.

Anticipation is mounting ahead of the Euros as a strong team, led by the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, prepare to take to the field wearing this brand new design.

The men's collection will be released on March 21, while the women's collection will be out in June via Nike.com.

