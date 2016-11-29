Infographic: The 10 best attacking players in the Premier League

It's our annual list of the planet's 100 best footballers this week on FourFourTwo.com – but that's not where the fun starts and ends.

We've also pulled together data from the Premier League to bring you the most effective stars at either ends of the pitch over the last calendar year – and here it's the attackers' turn in the spotlight (you can see the top defensive performers here).

So which 10 players have directly contributed to the most goals since November 2015, taking both goals and assists into consideration? There's a certain trend where Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane are concerned...

FourFourTwo’s Best 100 Football Players in the World 2016