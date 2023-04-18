Inter Milan vs Benfica live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Inter Milan vs Benfica live stream and match preview, Wednesday 19 April, 8pm BST

Inter Milan vs Benfica live stream and match preview

Looking for an Inter Milan (opens in new tab) vs Benfica (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Inter Milan vs Benfica is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Inter Milan enter the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Benfica in pole position to reach the last four, holding a 2-0 lead from last week's first leg.

The Nerazzurri haven't made it to the semi-finals of this competition since 2010 – when they were crowned champions of Europe for the third time – but Simone Inzaghi knows a draw (or even a one-goal defeat) will be enough for his side, who will be backed by a raucous home crowd at the San Siro – where Inter could face arch-rivals AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the last four.

But Benfica, under Roger Schmidt, won't have given up hope of mounting a memorable comeback to reach their first top-tier continental semi since 1990 – when they finished as runners-up to AC Milan in the old European Cup. The 1961 and 1962 European champions showed their quality by pipping PSG (opens in new tab) to win their group this season.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Inzaghi has almost a full squad at his disposal, with injured centre-back Milan Skriniar Inter's only confirmed absentee.

Benfica remain without injured right-back Alexander Bah, while midfielders Julian Draxler and Mihailo Ristic are doubtful.

Form

Currently fifth in Serie A and battling to secure a top-four finish, Inter come into this clash in poor form. The Nerazzurri's first-leg victory was their only win in eight games; they went down 1-0 at home to Monza in the league on Saturday.

Benfica's own form has taken a nosedive of late, though. Having lost just one of their first 40 matches of 2022/23 in all competitions, the Primeira Liga leaders have suffered three straight defeats – losing 2-1 to Porto and, surprisingly, 1-0 to mid-table Chaves in their two league outings either side of the first leg against Inter.

Referee

Carlos del Cerro Grande of Spain will be the referee for Inter Milan vs Benfica.

Stadium

Inter Milan vs Benfica will be played at the 75,817-capacity San Siro in Milan.

Kick-off and channel

Inter Milan vs Benfica kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 19 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Champions League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.