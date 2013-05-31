Introducing The Stats Zone Premier League Awards 2012/13

Stats Zone, the multiple award-winning free app from FourFourTwo powered by Opta statistics, is designed to help you win your argument by proving your point. And as it's awards season, we thought we'd prove our own point - by naming the best player in each position, with the stats to justify it.

So on this final Friday afternoon in May, we're giving out the inaugural Stats Zone Premier League Awards. First it's the positional awards: the best goalkeeper, then the best full-back, centre-back, central midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward.

We also name the Premier League XI of the season, the Young Player of the Year - and we mean young: no 23-year-olds here, candidates have to have been 21 or less at the start of the season. Finally, we name the inaugural overall Stats Zone Premier League Player of the Season.

Based upon intelligent interpretation of the wealth of facts available, the awards were judged by a five-man panel from FourFourTwo and Opta's editorial teams, men with far more years of stats-based analysis and stands-based suffering than they would care to admit. We hope you enjoy their decisions, and if you don't, you know what to do: prove them wrong using Stats Zone and share your findings via Twitter, Facebook or Google+...

The panel were:

Duncan Alexander, Head of UK Content and Media, Opta

David Hall, Editor, FourFourTwo magazine

Mark Hazell, UK Editor, Opta

James Maw, Online Features Editor, FourFourTwo

Gary Parkinson, Editor, FourFourTwo.com

Start here: Stats Zone Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year