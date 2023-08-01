Ipswich Town season preview 2023/24: Are back-to-back promotions possible?

The Ipswich Town season preview 2023/24 is one full of hope, optimism and confidence.

This is an exciting time to be an Ipswich Town fan. A Championship top-half finish would be satisfactory, but if League One stars such as Conor Chaplin, Leif Davis and new signing Jack Taylor can step up as expected, the ambitious Tractor Boys could take this league by storm…

Kieran McKenna is excelling in his first managerial role, too - certainly don't be surprised to see them challenging for the Championship top spots come the end of the season.

Ipswich Town season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Phil Ham (@twtduk)

Last season was superb: Town’s first promotion in 23 years and a terrific campaign, with a club-record 98 points and scoring 101 goals in the process. We’ve got the momentum, so if we can get off to a good start, we will compete with anybody, especially with one or two astute additions.

I won’t be happy unless we beat Norwich. It’s been a while.

Our key player will be Conor Chaplin, who netted 29 goals in all competitions last season and has signed a new contract. Another 20-plus haul would stand us in good stead.

Our most underrated player is midfielder Massimo Luongo, at least by Sheffield Wednesday, who let him go, and then Middlesbrough, who didn’t play him. The Australian, who had been on loan at Town a decade ago, rejoined in January and played a big part in the run of 13 wins from 14 that ensured promotion. He’s yet to lose a game since his return.

Conor Chaplin's goals will be vital again for Ipswich if they are to challenge for the play-offs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans think our owner is as good as they get. Our US owners, of whom the biggest player is Arizona’s police and fire service pension fund, delivered everything they promised in two years. The Championship is only the start.

The opposition player I’d love here is Leicester striker George Hirst, who was on loan here last season. He scored a brilliant solo effort in the 3-0 win at Barnsley that all but sealed promotion.

The active players I’d love to have back are Adam Webster and Flynn Downes. It would be good to have them now we’re on the up again.

The pantomime villain will be Marvin Johnson for head-butting Wes Burns during Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to Portman Road. There are few greater crimes in Suffolk these days.

Kieran McKenna has excelled as manager of Ipswich Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is tremendous. Everyone loves Kieran McKenna, whose song is sung more than any player. The former Manchester United first-team coach looks to be on his way to the top. Hopefully, he can take Town with him.

If he left, he should be replaced by Oxford boss Liam Manning, a former Town academy player and coach who was harshly treated by MK Dons.

We’ll finish 4th or 5th.

