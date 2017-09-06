Jamie Carragher is blocked by retired ex-Liverpool team-mate Jose Enrique on Twitter

Jamie Carragher, who played alongside Enrique at Liverpool, is not one to hold back when it comes to airing his opinions, and he's spoken publicly in the past about how he felt the former Newcastle defender - who has retired aged 31 due to injury - lacked ambition.

A photo posted by on

Carragher wrote in his Daily Mail column back in 2015: "I stopped talking to Enrique in the end, I had no idea what he was going to do and he didn't listen to me anyway.

"Enrique, who has played just 12 Premier League games in the past two seasons having been the club’s first-choice left-back in the previous two campaigns, said he wanted to fight for his place. He added that he had looked to Spain for a move but economic conditions make it difficult.

"That translates as: I’m staying because no one in Spain can afford me and I don’t care if I don’t play (just like last season) because I’m waiting to go on a free next summer when my contract expires.

"I am sure there are clubs in England or Spain who would want him for less money. It is about whether he really has the hunger to play even if it means a pay cut."

Clearly Enrique didn't take to the comments well and decided he didn't want to hear from Carragher whatsoever on social media.

​In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com