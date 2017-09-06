Syria commentator bursts into tears after late goal secures play-off berth

Syria produced a remarkable draw against AFC heavyweights Iran, who have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

With the Qasioun Eagles 2-1 down entering the final seconds, their World Cup dream looked to be over – at that point the war-torn nation were behind Uzbekistan in fourth place.

A Sardar Azmoun brace had put Iran in control and looked to be extending Carlos Queiroz's side's lead at the top, but Omar Al Soma changed everything with a late strike which keeps his nation in contention for World Cup qualification.

Al Soma's tidy finish at the Azadi Stadium proved all too much for one Syrian commentator, who was so delighted that he couldn't stop himself from breaking down in tears afterwards.

Due to ongoing conflict back home, Syria have been playing their 'home' qualifying matches in Malaysia.

For Syria to achieve the impossible, they must first overcome Australia over two legs in October. Should they do that, FIFA's 80th-ranked team will face the fourth-placed CONCACAF side in another two-legged contest.

