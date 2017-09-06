FIFA tell Leicester they were 14 seconds too late trying to sign Adrien Silva

Leicester agreed a £22m fee for Adrien Silva on deadline day, but requested a two-hour extension from FIFA to complete the paperwork.

Unfortunately, however, world football's governing body have claimed that the 28-year-old's registration was not completed in time.

Unsurprisingly, Leicester have submitted an appeal, while Silva says he will speak to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to resolve the bizarre matter. The FA are likely to get involved too.

If FIFA maintain their "14 seconds too late" stance, Silva could be ineligible to play for the 2015/16 Premier League champions until January – or worse for the Foxes, not join them at all. Leicester, remember, sold Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea for £35m on deadline day.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com