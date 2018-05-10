Jermain Defoe says 2010 World Cup was so boring that he watched Wayne Rooney's entire wedding DVD

In an ill-fated campaign on and off the pitch, England were knocked out of the 2010 World Cup by Germany in a humiliating last-16 4-1 defeat.

Jermain Defoe was an integral part of Fabio Capello's squad in South Africa, and scored the goal that got England out of the group stage in their final game against Slovenia.

The current Bournemouth striker hopes the Three Lions crop heading to Russia this summer will keep themselves just as entertained during their downtime as he did.

"When we were in South Africa, I remember one night I was bored, so me and Wayne Rooney sat in his room and watched his whole wedding on DVD," Defoe told ESPN.

"It was nice to spend quality time with a team-mate. Wayne had something like a flash mob, the waiters were singing and dancing, if I can remember.

"It was good because he was my strike-partner. Yes, you do get bored but all the teams get bored."

Sounds great... er, we suppose.

Speaking at the JDF Cup, a junior charity football tournament hosted by the Jermain Defoe Foundation in aid of homeless and vulnerable children, Defoe said he had no issues with Capello.

He added: "Fabio was alright. He was strict, though.

"One day I was late for a meeting, I got the times wrong, and oh my god my heart was beating.

"I thought, 'I'll never do that again'. But, you know what, I liked it. You're not scared but you know you have to listen and he's got that respect; he's got that presence as soon as you walk into the changing rooms."

