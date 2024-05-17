Joe Cole reveals cheeky England wish as key to Euro 2024 success spelt out
‘Mindset is key – the only thing that’s going to get in England’s way is belief. Kane scoring the winner in Germany? Sometimes football brings these stories’
Joe Cole believes England could either be the architects of their own downfall or their best advocates for themselves at Euro 2024 – and that the difference will all come down to their state of mind.
The former England playmaker notes that going from consistent quarter-finalists at best to genuine contenders under Gareth Southgate’s watch has put the Three Lions in a great position to go one better this summer and claim that elusive first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
Speaking to FourFourTwo in our Euros preview edition – available to buy now – Cole explains that England should set aside the disappointment of losing to France in the quarters at the 2022 World Cup and instead draw belief from having reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.
Joe Cole: England success or failure at Euro 2024 all down to mindset
If they can do that, Cole thinks, then England have good reason to set high expectations for themselves when they travel to Germany this summer.
“This group of players have got everything now,” he explained. “They’ve had the experience of going close in World Cups and the Euros before. They’ve grown as a group. We have so many top players, playing Champions League football for big clubs. We’ve got the best No.9 in the world, and maybe the best No.10 as well.
“Even if you took our best players out of the team, England would still be competitive. It doesn’t matter if it’s Foden, Bellingham, Grealish, Maddison, Mount, Saka, Raheem Sterling – there’s so much quality, and the manager will put it on pitch in the right way.
“This tournament is a massive chance, and I fully expect us to go all the way. The key is mindset – are the players ready to win it? They have to ask themselves that question before they go out. Are they ready?
“There’s no reason for them not to believe in themselves. I’d say to the players, which team is better than you in this tournament? They might say something different, but I guarantee none of them think there’s a better team than them. The only thing that’s going to get in their way is their belief.
“Harry Kane, an Englishman who plays for Bayern Munich, scoring the winning goal at a tournament in Germany…hopefully! Sometimes football brings these stories.”
