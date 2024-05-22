Manchester United to admit crucial decision was a mistake, as Erik ten Hag is left sweating over his future: report

Manchester United could enter the Premier League managerial merry-go-round this summer, which is well underway this summer following the news that Chelsea have parted company with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are joining Brighton & Hove Albion in the search for a new boss, while managerless West Ham are set to confirm Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes’ replacement. Liverpool have already announced the arrival of Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

There could be more to come, as ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup final, speculation over the future of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag continues to circulate.

Mauricio Pochettino is out at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils have just completed their worst-ever Premier League season, finishing eighth in the table and ending up with a negative goal difference.

This summer will see Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team at the helm of the club’s football operations department for the first time as the new minority owner looks to turn the ship around.

A decision over the future of Ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout will be one of the key decisions that the billionaire will make this summer and Chelsea’s parting of ways with Pochettino may be a factor in the path the Red Devils take.

According to the Sun, Manchester United ‘could be ready’ to have talks with the Argentine about succeeding Ten Hag.

Ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

They add that the Red Devils are believed to have spoken to Pochettino in April 2022, shortly before he left Paris Saint-Germain.

The club would opt to hire Ten Hag at that time and following a successful first year for the Dutchman that saw a League Cup and qualification for the Champions League, the club have since regressed, putting his job on the line.

Ten Hag will lead his team out against rivals Manchester City at Wembley for the FA Cup final on Saturday, but even a win there may not be enough to keep him in the job, with the club having the option of putting a right a 2022 decision that has not gone their way.

