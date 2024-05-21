'As simple as that' - Gareth Southgate explains Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson Euro 2024 snubs

By
published

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were among the high-profile casualties as Southgate picked his 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2024.

England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England manager Gareth Southgate called his Euro 2024 squad selection the most “complicated” he has ever faced, and explained his decision to leave out some big names.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson and were among the players to be left out of the 33-man provisional squad named on Tuesday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 