'As simple as that' - Gareth Southgate explains Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson Euro 2024 snubs

England manager Gareth Southgate called his Euro 2024 squad selection the most “complicated” he has ever faced, and explained his decision to leave out some big names.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson and were among the players to be left out of the 33-man provisional squad named on Tuesday.

Both have played a big role in previous tournaments under Southgate, and boast 141 caps between them, but the emergence of other in-form players has cost them a seat on the plane to Germany.

“This has been as complicated a group as I can remember making. There are better decisions to make. Sometimes time doesn’t help you make a decision," Southgate said at a press conference.

Rashford has had a poor season with United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford has struggled for form at United this season, finishing with seven goals in 33 Premier League games and losing his starting spot under Erik ten Hag.

But the 26-year-old featured in seven games for England during the 2023/24 season and scored in a crucial 3-1 win over reigning European champions Italy in an October qualifier.

However, he was left on the bench for a friendly against Belgium in March and Southgate opted against bringing him to Germany.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“These are of course difficult calls. You are talking about players that are very important players. With Marcus, in that area of the pitch, I feel that other players have had better seasons, it’s as simple as that,” Southgate said.

Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins were listed as the forwards in the initial squad.

Rashford reacted to the squad announcement on Instagram by posting the message: “Wishing Gareth and the boys all the best for the up and coming tournament.”

Henderson's injury cost him a place (Image credit: Alamy)

Henderson’s controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq last summer lasted just six months before he joined struggling Ajax in January.

The 33-year-old was still called on by Southgate following his Premier League exit, but Southgate explained that a badly-timed fitness issue cost him a place.

"The 33 (man squad) isn’t quite a fair definition because we’re taking a longer squad with some younger players to look at,” Southgate said.

“Hendo has given himself every chance. From the last camp, he missed five weeks through injury and he hasn’t been able to get to that tempo since then.”

He later added: “(Henderson) will be a miss. He's an exceptional individual and fantastic human being. He's been in that leadership role for a long time.

"We've got young players with a lot of caps. There's no reason why young players can't lead."

Arsenal defender Ben White also missed out, having not been involved with England since the 2022 World Cup, and Southgate gave a short explanation as to his absence.

"As far as I am aware he is unavailable,” said the boss.

The 33-man squad will be reduced to 26 before the Euros start next month.

Five uncapped players have made the initial selection: Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Adam Wharton and James Trafford.

England warm up for the tournament with friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland on 3 and 7 June, with the final squad expected to be announced on 8 June.

More England stories

JULES BREACH: If England win the Euros this summer then it will be nothing less than what Gareth Southgate and his squad deserve

Liverpool star set for first England call-up, ahead of Euro 2024: report



England Euro 2024 squad: Gareth Southgate's full team ahead of the tournament